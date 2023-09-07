How to watch The Lovers — stream the romantic comedy series from anywhere

How to watch The Lovers

You can stream The Lovers on Sky Atlantic and the on-demand platform NOW in the UK, while Aussies can tune in via a Binge subscription. The show is expected to debut in the US and Canada before the end of the year. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad if you're away from home. Full details below.

When renowned political broadcaster Seamus (Johnny Flynn) unwittingly drops in on Janet (Roisin Gallagher), a world-weary supermarket worker with a nihilistic streak, he might have expected better than the earful he receives from the quick-talking, mickey-taking Belfaster.

Sure, he's rich and famous, with a dedicated fanbase and a glamorous girlfriend, but he's still English.

Skin-crawlingly self-assured in front of the cameras and studio audience but surprisingly timid in her company, Janet knows she can eat him alive. When barbs give way to sparks and she invites him to form a coalition of chaos, thus begins an affair with two rules: 1) they can only do it in Belfast; and 2) neither of them is allowed to fall in love. What could possibly go wrong?

We've all watched enough romcoms to know how this one plays out. Despite everything – their skewed socioeconomic circumstances, his work, his aloofness, his girlfriend, his Englishness – there’s something about Seamus that’s wormed its way under Janet's skin, and what begins as an odd-couple fling escalates into something unspeakably earnest.

Follow our guide for full details on how to watch The Lovers online from anywhere.

How to watch The Lovers in the UK

UK viewers can watch The Lovers through Sky Atlantic, starting on Thursday, September 7 at 9pm BST. Sky subscribers can also stream The Lovers on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99. If you’re away from your home country, note that you'll still be able to access your streaming subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN and follow the instructions below.

How to watch The Lovers online in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch The Lovers with a subscription to Binge or the multi-channel streaming service Foxtel Now. The series will start streaming on Binge on Thursday, September 7, and will air on Fox Showcase at 8.30pm AEST the same day. Binge is very temptingly priced at AUS$10 a month. What's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, which means you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans for additional streams and better video quality. Foxtel Now offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch every episode of The Lovers. And if you're an Aussie currently away from home, you can also use a good VPN to gain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) back in your country of residence.

Can you watch The Lovers in the US?

The Lovers is set to land in the US before the end of 2023, but as of yet, there's no word on specific dates. When it does arrive, it'll be available to stream on AMC+. A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 for the year, which brings the price down to more like $6.99 per month, and you can kick things off with a 7-day free trial. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch AMC+ from abroad.

