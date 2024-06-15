Watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live stream – start time, full card, PPV price

Fourteen months may have passed since his last fight, but WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis' personal life has been anything but quiet. Now he's all set to make as much noise as possible on his return to the ring, against fellow undefeated southpaw Frank "The Ghost" Martin at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Below, we'll explain below how to watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live streams from where you are.

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin preview

At the age of 29, Davis is already a three-weight world champion, but the pinnacle of his career so far, the sensational 7th-round knockout of Ryan Garcia, was swiftly followed by the shameful low of a 44-day stint in prison last summer. Will that serve as a wake-up call for the power-puncher with the world at his feet?

His subsequent conversion to Islam and adoption of the name Abdul Wahid hinted at an appetite for personal and spiritual growth, though he recently reverted to his old ways, picking fights with lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, former welterweight titleist Errol Spence, and even his old promoter, Floyd Mayweather. There are no two ways about it, Davis is out to cause a splash.

Martin, however, possesses all the qualities to engineer an upset. Being trained by Derrick James, he'll have been afforded time with both Garcia and Spence, and his speed and positivity could force his opponent onto his backfoot. With his first major belt and the promise of a unification clash later this year, the incentives are massive.

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin fight time

Saturday, June 15

Undercard starts – 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sun) / 10am AEST (Sun)

Davis vs Martin – *11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST (Sun) / 1pm AEST (Sun)

*Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin fight time is estimated only

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

Your mind isn't playing tricks on you, the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin fight really is being shown on Prime Video PPV in the US, for $74.95. Live coverage begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday evening, with the ringwalks scheduled for 11pm / 8pm PT. If you want to stream the fight from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin: live stream in Canada

PPV.com is the place to live stream Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin in Canada, with coverage getting underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday, and Davis and Martin expected to make their ring walks at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. The PPV is one of the priciest around, costing CA$74.99. Traveling outside Canada right now? You can use a VPN to watch your home stream from abroad.

Watch a Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live stream in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin on Prime Video PPV for £19.99. Live coverage begins at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, with the ringwalks scheduled for 4am. If you want to stream the fight from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store.

Watch a Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live stream in Australia

You can watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin via Main Event PPV on Kayo Sports in Australia. The Davis vs Martin card is scheduled to begin at 10am AEST on Sunday morning, with the main event expected to start around 1pm AEST. The Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$49.95. If you're interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Gervonta Davis Frank Martin Nationality American American Date of birth November 7, 1994 January 12, 1995 Height 5' 5" 5' 8" Reach 67.5" 68" Total fights 29 18 Record 29-0 (27 KOs) 18-0 (12 KOs)

