Get three months of Binge for just AU$2 a month in this Black Friday offer

Looking for something to watch to stay out of the heat this summer? Binge has delivered a solid offer ahead of the official Black Friday sales, delivering three whole months of streaming for just AU$2 per month for new and returning subscribers, so long as you claim this offer before November 27.

If you haven’t subscribed to Binge before, you’re missing out on one of the best streaming services here in Australia. As the home of HBO shows Down Under, you’ll be able to catch some of the latest and greatest TV series straight from the US without fiddling around with a VPN.

Whether you’re after a post-apocalyptic adventure in The Last of Us, or you’re looking for laughs from a holiday maker's nightmare in The White Lotus, this AU$2 per month deal from Binge is a great way to test the service out without commiting to its full price.

There is, however, one major caveat as this offer is only on the Binge Basic plan, which is the ad-supported tier. If that doesn’t bother you, we think this is an excellent offer if you’re staying in through the summer holidays.

Binge Basic | AU$10p/m AU$2p/m for three months (save AU$24 via code redemption) Both new and returning subscribers can score three months of Binge Basic for just AU$2 per month by using the code BLKFRI2023 directly from Binge’s offer page. That’s a total saving of AU$24 across that three-month period, but this offer is only available until November 27, 2023 on just the one subscription plan only.

Given this offer ends on Cyber Monday (aka November 27), you get two weeks from the time of writing to decide if you want to take up this offer. Meaning if you subscribe on November 25 or November 26, you get to keep watching for just AU$2 a month until February 24/25, which will not just cover the summer holidays, but also the Australia Day long weekend.

This will give you a good taste of Binge without splurging too much cash on the streaming service. Of course, as we’ve already mentioned, it’s important to note that Binge Basic is the one with ads and offers only one HD stream. After the three-month offer period, you can either cancel or you’ll be charged the regular rate of AU$10 per month unless you want to upgrade your plan, with the ad-free options starting from AU$18p/m for the Binge Standard plan.

HBO shows aren’t all you’ll find on Binge – there’s a big variety of content from all over the world. Doctor Who currently finds its home here, with 13 seasons available for Aussies to catch up on, including the latest season from the legendary British sci-fi series.

There’s some great laugh-filled home-grown content as well, with Colin From Account having debuted on Binge back in 2022. This comedy straight from Sydney’s inner west won three Logie awards and has since been renewed for a second season. Plus with other shows like Taskmaster, Succession, Fear of the Walking Dead, The Real Housewives of Sydney and much more, you’ll be able to maximise your time watching a variety of shows within this three-month offer period – so long as you’re okay with a few ads every now and then.