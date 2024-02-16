How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 online and from anywhere
Buckle up for the final few episodes of Hondo and his crew
How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7
S.W.A.T. season 7 is proof that all good things must come to an end. You can watch the final adventures of Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson and his crew on CBS in the States, or stream it on Paramount Plus. Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch S.W.A.T. on their streaming service of choice just as you would back home.
|Premiere: Friday, February 16 at 8pm ET/PT
|TV network: CBS
|US stream: FuboTV / Paramount Plus
|International streams: Global TV (CA) / Binge (AU)
|Stream from anywhere: use ExpressVPN
Set in Los Angeles, the City of Angels' very own Special Weapons and Tactics unit have already faced 128 episodes' worth of high-risk situations, with team leader Hondo (Shemar Moore) and his team bravely risking their own lives to save those of others.
S.W.A.T season 7 sees the gang head south of the border down Mexico way, with a fugitive that escaped the law a decade before finally apprehended. Together with Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) and Office Powell (Anna Enger Ritch), Hondo makes a journey to Mexico City to personally ensure the extradition goes smoothly...
There's just 13 episodes to go! Below, we've explain all the ways to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 online from wherever you are.
How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 in the US
Tune into CBS for S.W.A.T season 7 or stream CBS via the 7-day FREE Fubo trial, or Hulu with Live TV plan.
You can also watch S.W.A.T. S7 online via Paramount Plus, with episodes dropping the day after they're aired on CBS. Be sure to use the 7-day FREE trial.
Outside the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN ...
How to watch S.W.A.T. online from anywhere
For those of you who are overseas when S.W.A.T. season 7 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 from anywhere:
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
Express VPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is hard to refuse. But, better yet, you can get a 49% discount and get 3 months extra FREE if you purchase the annual plan – an excellent deal for an invaluable piece of software.
Once installed, just pick the location of your home country, and click connect. You’ll then be free to watch S.W.A.T. online no matter where you are.
How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 around the world
How to watch S.W.A.T. S7 online and on TV in Canada
In Canada, Global TV is airing S.W.A.T. season 7 at 8pm ET/PT on Friday nights from February 16, 2024.
If you're out of the country, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch S.W.A.T. online as if you were right at home.
Can I watch S.W.A.T. season 7 in the UK?
Fans of the show in the UK have a bit of a wait on their hands for S.W.A.T. season 7. No release date has been announced but new episodes typically show up on Sky Max a few months after premiering in the States.
How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 on TV and online in Australia
S.W.A.T. season 7 will begin streaming on Bingewith a new episode every week at 4pm AEDT from Saturday, February 17. Try the service with the FREE 7-day trial.
On TV, S7 episodes go out at 8.30pm AEDT on Saturdays on Foxtel One so you can alsowatch via Foxtel Now.
How many episodes are in season 7 of S.W.A.T?
The seventh and final season of S.W.A.T. will comprise just 13 episodes.
The reason for the shortened series – the prior two seasons had 22 episodes each – is the Hollywood writers' strike of 2023.
It will therefore be the shortest series of S.W.A.T. to date. Season 4 is the shortest until now, with 18 episodes.
Only the first three episodes have been named so far:
- Episode 1: "The Promise" Friday, February 16
- Episode 2: "Peace Talks" Friday, February 23
- Episode 3: "Good for Nothing": Friday, March 1
S.W.A.T. cast
- Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson
- Jay Harrington as Sergeant David Kay
- David Lim as Officer Victor Tan
- Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks
- Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael
- Anna Enger Ritch as Officer Zoe Powell
- Alex Russell as Officer Jim Street
- Kenny Johnson as Officer Dominique Luca
