How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 online and from anywhere

How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7

S.W.A.T. season 7 is proof that all good things must come to an end. You can watch the final adventures of Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson and his crew on CBS in the States, or stream it on Paramount Plus. Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch S.W.A.T. on their streaming service of choice just as you would back home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Friday, February 16 at 8pm ET/PT TV network: CBS US stream: FuboTV / Paramount Plus International streams: Global TV (CA) / Binge (AU) Stream from anywhere: use ExpressVPN

Set in Los Angeles, the City of Angels' very own Special Weapons and Tactics unit have already faced 128 episodes' worth of high-risk situations, with team leader Hondo (Shemar Moore) and his team bravely risking their own lives to save those of others.

S.W.A.T season 7 sees the gang head south of the border down Mexico way, with a fugitive that escaped the law a decade before finally apprehended. Together with Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) and Office Powell (Anna Enger Ritch), Hondo makes a journey to Mexico City to personally ensure the extradition goes smoothly...

There's just 13 episodes to go! Below, we've explain all the ways to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 online from wherever you are.

How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 in the US

How to watch S.W.A.T. from anywhere

For those of you who are overseas when S.W.A.T. season 7 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 from anywhere:

How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 around the world

How to watch S.W.A.T. S7 online and on TV in Canada

In Canada, Global TV is airing S.W.A.T. season 7 at 8pm ET/PT on Friday nights from February 16, 2024. If you're out of the country, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch S.W.A.T. online as if you were right at home.

Can I watch S.W.A.T. season 7 in the UK?

Fans of the show in the UK have a bit of a wait on their hands for S.W.A.T. season 7. No release date has been announced but new episodes typically show up on Sky Max a few months after premiering in the States.

How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 on TV and online in Australia

S.W.A.T. season 7 will begin streaming on Bingewith a new episode every week at 4pm AEDT from Saturday, February 17. Try the service with the FREE 7-day trial. On TV, S7 episodes go out at 8.30pm AEDT on Saturdays on Foxtel One so you can alsowatch via Foxtel Now.

How many episodes are in season 7 of S.W.A.T? The seventh and final season of S.W.A.T. will comprise just 13 episodes. The reason for the shortened series – the prior two seasons had 22 episodes each – is the Hollywood writers' strike of 2023. It will therefore be the shortest series of S.W.A.T. to date. Season 4 is the shortest until now, with 18 episodes. Only the first three episodes have been named so far:

Episode 1: "The Promise" Friday, February 16

Friday, February 16 Episode 2: "Peace Talks" Friday, February 23

Friday, February 23 Episode 3: "Good for Nothing": Friday, March 1

S.W.A.T. cast