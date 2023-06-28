How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic: live stream 2023 PGA Tour

Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 live stream

In the US, the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is being televised on CBS and Golf Channel, with streaming available via Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus. In the UK, you can watch Rocket Mortgage Classic golf on Sky Sports. It's available to watch for free with a 7-day trial of Kayo Sports in Australia. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tournament dates: Thursday, June 29 - Sunday, July 2 Stream every session: ESPN Plus (US) TV channel: CBS, Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK)

Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023: preview

Only six players have won multiple PGA Tour titles this season, and three of them are in action at Detroit Golf Club for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Reigning champion Tony Finau shot a 26-under-par here last year, so you can expect birdies and eagles galore, especially from Max Homa if his putter stays red-hot.

The world No.9 is one of those aforementioned two-time titleists in action in Michigan this week – along with Finau and last weekend's Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley – and he's been at one with the flatstick of late, ranking eighth for strokes gained putting on the PGA Tour this season.

That bodes nicely on a course that always produces mega scores. Cameron Davis' 18-under in 2021 was the only time in this tournament's four year-history that the victor failed to breach the 20-under-par mark. It's also the only time it went to a playoff.

Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are set to make their RMC debuts this week, while Kevin Kisner and Rickie Fowler, who has seven top-10 finishes to his name this season, including one at the US Open, where he started the final round in contention for the win, are also in it to win it.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic live stream with or without cable this week, with fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

Watch every Rocket Mortgage Classic session on ESPN+

Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic online in the US, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. It's $9.99 per month and doesn't require cable. ESPN+ is also available as part of a $12.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 with the Disney Bundle

$9.99 per month gets you ESPN+, which includes the Rocket Mortgage Classic and all the PGA action. If you like to watch movies and TV shows on Disney+ and Hulu, you're best off going for the Disney Bundle instead ($13.99). That buys you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – with the one cut-price subscription.

Watch the third and final rounds on Paramount Plus

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 with Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus will be streaming third and final rounds. Subscription costs from $5.99 a month for Essential, or $11.99 a month when bundled with Showtime. New users get a 30-day free trial.

Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 on TV in the US

Coverage of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is split between Golf Channel and CBS in the US, with CBS getting the best bits of the action. Golf Channel Rocket Mortgage Classic coverage: 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday & Friday

1pm ET / 10am PT to 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday & Sunday CBS Rocket Mortgage Classic coverage: 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday & Sunday Rocket Mortgage Classic coverage on ESPN Plus: 7am ET / 4am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday & Friday

7.30am ET / 4.30am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday & Sunday If you have the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 without cable

If you don't have Golf Channel or CBS on cable, don't worry – you still have plenty of options. Both channels are available through FuboTV, a cable replacement that offers more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 per month. Better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial, and you don't need to sign up for a long-term contract.

How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023: live stream golf in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 5pm BST for Round 1, 1.30pm for Round 2, 1pm for Round 3, and 5pm for Round 4. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £9.99 per day.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic live stream: how to watch golf in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can live stream the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 9.30pm AEST for Round 1, 11pm for Round 2, and 3am for Rounds 3 and 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, the final action will take place on Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription, but the tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic: live stream golf in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that the channels are only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on both Saturday and Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Rocket Mortgage Classic golf live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.

Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times – Round 1 (ET)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Martin Trainer, James Hahn, Doug Ghim

6:56 a.m. – Alex Noren, Sam Ryder, Paul Haley II

7:07 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman

7:18 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan

7:29 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker

7:40 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Lanto Griffin

7:51 a.m. – Luke List, Richy Werenski, Adam Long

8:02 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Chad Collins, Callum Tarren

8:13 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Taylor Pendrith

8:24 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu

8:35 a.m. – Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney, Zecheng Dou

8:46 a.m. – Carl Yuan, Peter Kuest, Aldrich Potgieter

8:57 a.m. – Trevor Cone, Nicolai Hojgaard, Andy Spencer

12:10 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Carson Young, Max McGreevy

12:21 p.m. – Ben Martin, Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak

12:32 p.m. – Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman

12:43 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin

12:54 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Max Homa, Brian Harman

1:05 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

1:16 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Erik van Rooyen, Zach Johnson

1:27 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, Peter Malnati

1:38 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Kramer Hickok, Ben Taylor

1:49 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

2:00 p.m. – Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Thomas Detry

2:11 p.m. – Matti Schmid, Brandon Matthews, Gordon Sargent (a)

2:22 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Ryan Gerard, Kyle Martin

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Kyle Reifers

6:56 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

7:07 a.m. – Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Harry Hall

7:18 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson

7:29 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

7:40 a.m. – Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

7:51 a.m. – Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover

8:02 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman

8:13 a.m. – Danny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg

8:24 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson

8:35 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, Tyson Alexander

8:46 a.m. – Trevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett

8:57 a.m. – Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Ross Steelman

12:10 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu

12:21 p.m. – Harry Higgs, Justin Suh, Harrison Endycott

12:32 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, Hank Lebioda

12:43 p.m. – Martin Laird, Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings

12:54 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd

1:05 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt

1:16 p.m. – Cody Gribble, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon

1:27 p.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg

1:38 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Norlander

1:49 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, S.H. Kim

2:00 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, MJ Daffue

2:11 p.m. – Scott Harrington, Augusto Núñez, Brett Stegmaier

2:22 p.m. – Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Chase Johnson

Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times – Round 2 (ET)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu

6:56 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Justin Suh, Harrison Endycott

7:07 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, Hank Lebioda

7:18 a.m. – Martin Laird, Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings

7:29 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd

7:40 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt

7:51 a.m. – Cody Gribble, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon

8:02 a.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg

8:13 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Norlander

8:24 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, S.H. Kim

8:35 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, MJ Daffue

8:46 a.m. – Scott Harrington, Augusto Núñez, Brett Stegmaier

8:57 a.m. – Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Chase Johnson

12:10 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Kyle Reifers

12:21 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

12:32 p.m. – Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Harry Hall

12:43 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson

12:54 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

1:05 p.m. – Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

1:16 p.m. – Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover

1:27 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman

1:38 p.m. – Danny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg

1:49 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson

2:00 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, Tyson Alexander

2:11 p.m. – Trevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett

2:22 p.m. – Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Ross Steelman

Tee No. 1

