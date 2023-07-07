LIV Golf London live stream: players, schedule and how to watch for free, online and on TV

Watch a LIV Golf London live stream

You can watch LIV Golf London for free in the UK, US, Canada and almost anywhere else on LIV Golf Plus, as well as on 7Plus in Australia.

LIV Golf London 2023 preview

One year ago the eyes of the golfing world turned to the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, UK, as the hugely controversial LIV Golf, a breakaway tour bankrolled by Saudi Arabia, held its inaugural tournament. Fronted by the likes of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson, the 54-hole event was full of fresh ideas but attracted plenty of controversy.

A lot has changed since that moment, with the shock announcement last month that the LIV Golf Series will merge with the PGA and DP World Tours. This has helped the fledgling tour gain even more attention and there will be plenty of interest when the tournament gets underway on July 7.

Last year’s winner Charl Schwartzel will be out to defend his crown but the South African will face a stern challenge against a field that includes 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau and five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka. American Talor Gooch is the in-form player, having won three of the eight tour events this season, while there will be plenty of home support for the British trio of Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter.

As is the norm in LIV events, the tournament will be played over 54 holes with 12 teams and including 48 players. They will contest for a total purse of a staggering $25 million, with the winner receiving $4 million and the winning team earning $3 million.

Whatever your feelings towards LIV Golf, this is an event not to be missed so follow our guide below to see it all unfold. Here's how to watch an LIV Golf London live stream online wherever you are.

LIV Golf London: teams and players

4 ACES GC

Dustin Johnson (captain)

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

CLEEKS GC

Martin Kaymer (captain)

Richard Bland

Graeme McDowell

Bernd Wiesberger

CRUSHERS GC

Bryson DeChambeau (captain)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

FIREBALLS GC

Sergio Garcia (captain)

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

Carlos Ortiz

HY FLYERS GC

Phil Mickelson (captain)

James Piot

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

IRON HEADS GC

Kevin Na (captain)

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

MAJESTIC GC

Ian Poulter (captain)

Henrik Stenson (captain)

Lee Westwood (captain)

Laurie Canter

RANGE GOATS GC

Bubba Watson (captain)

Thomas Pieters

Harold Varner III

Talor Gooch

RIPPER GC

Cameron Smith (captain)

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Jediah Morgan

SMASH GC

Brooks Koepka (captain)

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matthew Wolff

STINGER GC

Louis Oosthuizen (captain)

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

TORQUE GC

Joaquin Niemann (captain)

David Puig

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira