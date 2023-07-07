LIV Golf London live stream: players, schedule and how to watch for free, online and on TV

The Centurion Club once again plays host to LIV Golf

Watch a LIV Golf London live stream

You can watch LIV Golf London for free in the UK, US, Canada and almost anywhere else on LIV Golf Plus, as well as on 7Plus in Australia. Use our favourite golf VPN to access free coverage from anywhere, if you're away from home or on holiday. Full details on how to watch LIV Golf London just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Dates: Friday, July 7 - Sunday, July 9
Venue: Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, UK
Tee off: 2.15 pm BST / 9.15 am ET / 6.15 am PT / 11.15 pm AEST - Shotgun start
FREE live stream: LIV Golf Plus (US, UK, CA, NZ) | 7Plus (AUS)
Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

LIV Golf London 2023 preview

One year ago the eyes of the golfing world turned to the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, UK, as the hugely controversial LIV Golf, a breakaway tour bankrolled by Saudi Arabia, held its inaugural tournament. Fronted by the likes of Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson, the 54-hole event was full of fresh ideas but attracted plenty of controversy. 

A lot has changed since that moment, with the shock announcement last month that the LIV Golf Series will merge with the PGA and DP World Tours. This has helped the fledgling tour gain even more attention and there will be plenty of interest when the tournament gets underway on July 7. 

Last year’s winner Charl Schwartzel will be out to defend his crown but the South African will face a stern challenge against a field that includes 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau and five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka. American Talor Gooch is the in-form player, having won three of the eight tour events this season, while there will be plenty of home support for the British trio of Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter. 

As is the norm in LIV events, the tournament will be played over 54 holes with 12 teams and including 48 players. They will contest for a total purse of a staggering $25 million, with the winner receiving $4 million and the winning team earning $3 million. 

Whatever your feelings towards LIV Golf, this is an event not to be missed so follow our guide below to see it all unfold. Here's how to watch an LIV Golf London live stream online wherever you are.

How to watch LIV Golf London for FREE around the world

LIVGolfPlus.com website

LIV Golf London is being live-streamed for free on the LIVGolfPlus.com website and the corresponding app.

The LIV Golf London live stream is free to watch from almost anywhere, including the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand. If you find yourself in a territory where it's blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below. We recommend ExpressVPN.

How to watch LIV Golf London from outside your country

We've listed more viewing options below, but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's the US, Australia, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming LIV Golf London via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch LIV Golf London from anywhere

How to watch LIV Golf London for FREE in Australia

7Plus streaming service

LIV Golf London is being live streamed for free in Australia too, courtesy of the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. 

Currently away from Australia?

Use a VPN to watch LIV Golf London on 7Plus from abroad.

LIV Golf London: teams and players 

4 ACES GC

Dustin Johnson (captain)
Pat Perez
Patrick Reed
Peter Uihlein

CLEEKS GC

Martin Kaymer (captain)
Richard Bland
Graeme McDowell
Bernd Wiesberger

CRUSHERS GC

Bryson DeChambeau (captain)
Paul Casey
Charles Howell III
Anirban Lahiri

FIREBALLS GC

Sergio Garcia (captain)
Abraham Ancer
Eugenio Chacarra
Carlos Ortiz

HY FLYERS GC

Phil Mickelson (captain)
James Piot
Brendan Steele
Cameron Tringale

IRON HEADS GC

Kevin Na (captain)
Sihwan Kim
Danny Lee
Scott Vincent

MAJESTIC GC

Ian Poulter (captain)
Henrik Stenson (captain)
Lee Westwood (captain)
Laurie Canter

RANGE GOATS GC

Bubba Watson (captain)
Thomas Pieters
Harold Varner III
Talor Gooch

RIPPER GC
Cameron Smith (captain)
Matt Jones
Marc Leishman
Jediah Morgan

SMASH GC

Brooks Koepka (captain)
Chase Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Matthew Wolff

STINGER GC

Louis Oosthuizen (captain)
Dean Burmester
Branden Grace
Charl Schwartzel

TORQUE GC

Joaquin Niemann (captain)
David Puig
Sebastian Munoz
Mito Pereira

