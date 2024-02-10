Ireland vs Italy live: how to watch Six Nations game, TV streams, kickoff time

Early leaders Ireland find themselves in an unusual position heading into Sunday's round two clash with Italy at the Aviva Stadium, the reigning champions' first home game of the 2024 Six Nations.

No team has ever won back-to-back Grand Slams, but following their ferocious thrashing of the pre-tournament favourites France, Andy Farrell's men are now odds-on to achieve the feat. Can they maintain those lofty standards for the four seemingly easier fixtures ahead?

It's worth remembering, however, that Italy gave Ireland one of their biggest scares of last year's tournament, falling behind early before mounting an admirable fightback that went close to the wire.

The way Gonzalo Quesada's men went at England last weekend, they could be much more of a handful than many expect. They won the try count 3-2 and might have sprung an upset had Tommaso Allan been able to convert a second-half penalty.

The pressure of expectation on Ireland, whose towering lock Joe McCarthy stole the show on his debut, couldn't be higher, but any of the other teams would give anything to be in their position

HOW TO WATCH THE FREE IRELAND VS ITALY LIVE STREAM ON ITVX

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: ITVX (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kickoff?

The Ireland vs Italy kickoff is on Sunday, February 11, at 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT. In Australia, that's 2am AEDT on Monday, February 12.

Ireland vs Italy venue

Sunday's game will be played at Dublin's 51,711-seater Aviva Stadium – still known by its predecessor's name Lansdowne Road by many fans – with its famously low North Stand.

Team news to follow.