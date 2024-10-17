How to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage online: stream Young Sheldon follow-up

Following Young Sheldon, the Big Bang Theory universe continues to expand with a brand new spinoff. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage online

With nearly twenty seasons of TV and counting, the Chuck Lorre-created franchise shows no sign of slowing down. Set in the months following Sheldon’s departure for college, and in the aftermath of the heartbreaking Young Sheldon finale, the new sitcom sequel sees Sheldon’s older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and wife Mandy (Emily Osment) strike out on their own as they navigate the trials of marriage and parenthood.

With all the heart and nostalgia of Young Sheldon mixed with the classic sitcom vibes of Big Bang Theory, the new instalment in the franchise could be a real treat for fans. So read on for how to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage for FREE? Canadians can stream new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage for FREE on catch-up for a limited time via the CTV website and app. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

How to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage from anywhere:

How to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage online in the US

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 17 on CBS with subsequent episodes airing in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Paramount Plus live and on-demand alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS with Fubo ($79.99/mo). Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage online in Canada

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will air on CTV alongside the US broadcast, starting Thursday, October 17 at 8pm ET/PT. Episodes will also be available to stream for FREE for a limited time after broadcast via the CTV website and app. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage online in the UK?

There's currently no word on when or where Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage might arrive in the UK. However both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon aired on E4 and can be streamed in their entirety, for FREE, on Channel 4's streaming service, so we'd expect that to be where the new spin-off finds a home too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

Can I watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage online in Australia?

It's anyone's guess where Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage might end up when a release date is confirmed in Oz.

The Big Bang Theory can be streamed on Stan, while new episodes of Young Sheldon aired on Binge. Other CBS sitcoms, such as Ghosts, have been available to stream alongside the US on Paramount Plus.

Whatever the case, we'll be sure to update this section when we know more.

Traveling Down Under? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

What you need to know about Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

When is the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage release date? Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres on CBS in the US and CTV in Canada on Thursday, October 17 at 8pm ET/PT. Weekly episodes will follow. There is currently no release date confirmed in the UK or Australia.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode schedule

There's no confirmed episode count for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at present, but we'd expect as many as 22 weekly installments. Here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "The 6:10 to Lubbock" – Thursday, October 17

Episode 2: "Some New York Nonsense" – Thursday, October 24

Episode 3: "Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change" – Thursday, October 31

Who is in the cast of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage? Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister Will Sasso as Jim McAllister Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey McAllister Dougie Baldwin as Connor McAllister Jessie Prez as Ruben Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper Annie Potts as Connie 'Meemaw' Tucker Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper

What can we expect from Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage? The official synopsis from CBS reads: "Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the sequel to Young Sheldon, follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage."

Is Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage a spin-off? Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is the second show to spin-off from The Big Bang Theory and is a direct sequel to the sitcom's prequel series, Young Sheldon. A third spin-off, focusing on comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) and his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), is currently in the works.