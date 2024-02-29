F1 live stream 2024: how to watch Bahrain Grand Prix free – online and on TV

The 2024 F1 season is upon us and a with a record-breaking 24-race calendar, you'll want to know how to watch F1 online. That includes FREE live streams such as those provide by Servus and ORF in Austria. Abroad? Use a VPN to watch your local stream when traveling away. Every 2024 F1 race airs on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Fox Sports in Australia.

Formula 1 has never been more popular.. or more controversial. From Lewis Hamilton's shock Ferrari move making 2024 his last year with Mercedes, to Red Bull's unprecedented dominance, the 2024 F1 season is set to be a fascinating affair.

Max Verstappen is on track for a fourth World Championship title and looks unlikely to be stopped by teammate Sergio Perez who needs to up his game if he wants to hang onto his Red Bull seat.

The McLarens ended last season as 'best of the rest' after a string of effective upgrades – could Lando Norris challenge Max this year? Fingers crossed. Aston Martin will also be aiming for podium finishes, while Ferrari continue to rebuild under Fred Vasseur.

Follow our guide below for how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere in 2024.

F1 Bahrain GP schedule 2024

FRIDAY

Practice 3: 12.30am GMT / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 11.30pm AEDT

Qualifying: 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT / 3am AEDT (Sat)

SATURDAY

Bahrain GP: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 2am AEDT (Sun)

Where to watch FREE F1 live streams in 2024

Formula 1 is such a popular sport that many TV companies have, unfortunately, put a premium on F1 coverage. But there are some countries where the F1 is still shown on free TV.

That may be the odd race – or, for some lucky Grand Prix fans, every single one:

How to watch 2024 F1 live streams from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream 2024 F1 races below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream F1 2024 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best F1 VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick. It's fast, secure and easy to use. It's also compatible with most streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Give it a try. If you change your mind, ExpressVPN offers a full refund within 30 days. Get 3 months FREE of ExpressVPN with TechRadar

Watch on F1 TV (selected regions)

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup. Prices differ from country to country - it's $10.99 per month or $99.99 per year in the US, for example. But in India, it's just $4.82 a month after a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK, Australia and France being three notable examples.

How to watch F1 live streams in the UK

Every race of the 2024 F1 season is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

How to watch F1 2024 streams in the US without cable

In the US, live coverage of the 2024 F1 season is being shown on ESPN and ESPN 2. If you already have access to those channels as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. The Miami, USA, Canada, Mexico City and Monaco GPs are also being shown on ABC. How to watch 2024 F1 without cable If you don't have them on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for F1 fans. The Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription usually costing from $40 per month. However, if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and over 140 other channels on plans starting from $79.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch F1: live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch 2024 Formula 1 races on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1: live stream in Australia

Motorsport fans in Australia can also watch the 2024 F1 season unfold on Fox Sports, which is available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. However, every race will also be shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan or $35 Basic plan. Both come with a FREE 7-day trial. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you as well. A good VPN is what you need. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Happy with highlights? They will be shown for FREE on Network 10 and its 10Play streaming service.



How to watch F1: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch F1 in New Zealand in 2024, and fans can live stream every single race via the Sky Sport Now platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $24.99 per week or $49.99 per month. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

BAHRAIN, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March SAUDI ARABIA, Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March AUSTRALIA, Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March JAPAN, Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April CHINA (sprint race), Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April MIAMI (sprint race), Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May EMILIA ROMAGNA, Imola Circuit - 17-19 May MONACO, Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May CANADA, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June SPAIN, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June AUSTRIA (sprint race), Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June GREAT BRITAIN, Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July HUNGARY. Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July BELGIUM, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July NETHERLANDS, Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August ITALY, Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September AZERBAIJAN, Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September SINGAPORE, Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September UNITED STATES (sprint race), Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October MEXICO, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October BRAZIL (sprint race), Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November LAS VEGAS, Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November QATAR (sprint race), Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December ABU DHABI, Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

2024 F1 teams and drivers

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Sergio Pérez

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Esteban Ocon

McLaren

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Stake F1 Team

Valtteri Bottas

Guanyu Zhou

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

RB Formula 1 Team

Yuki Tsunoda

Daniel Ricciardo

Williams