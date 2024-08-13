How to watch Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 online from anywhere, free stream, start time

How to watch Celebrity Race Across the World season 2

Following the conclusion of season 4 of the regular show, Race Across the World returns with a second instalment of the celebrity version, sending four famous faces and their partners on an epic journey in South America. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Celebrity Race Across the World online from anywhere.

Release date: Wednesday, August 14 FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 sees four pairs pulled from their luxury lifestyles, stripped of all mod-cons, handed a map and a destination and sent out on an epic journey from one end of South America to the other. This time round, the race begins in Belém, Northern Brazil and will see the celebrities pass through five checkpoints on their way to the finish line in Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile. Traveling through cities, countryside and even the Amazon, the teams will have to rely on their wits, charm and the kindness of others to reach each checkpoint. Having a well-known face might come useful, too.

The contestants this time out are Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni and his cousin, Mary Ellen, noughties pin-up and broadcaster Kelly Brook alongside her husband Jeremy, BBC radio legend Scott Mills and fiancé (now husband) Sam and cheeky chappie broadcaster Jeff Brazier with son Freddie (not too be confused with other son Bobby, who had a phenomenal Strictly run). Along the way, they’ll be bumbling their way through jobs, sprinting to the finish and debating transport choices, but it’ll be the quiet moments of reflection that’ll have you gripped.

Season two of the celebrity travel competition looks to be just as epic and emotional as the first, so keep reading our guide on how to watch Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 online, for free and from anywhere.

How to watch Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 free online

Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 will premiere in the UK on Wednesday, August 14 at 9pm BST with episodes airing weekly thereafter. It can also be streamed live and on catch up via BBC iPlayer. That's also where you can find all previous series of Race Across the World, both regular and celebrity. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these cover digital content consumption too. Brits away from home that don’t want to miss out on this gripping murder mystery can always use a VPN to tune in as they would at home.

How to watch Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Celebrity Race Across the World season 2, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Watch Celebrity Race Across the World S2 in the US

None of Race Across the World, celebrity or otherwise, has aired in the US, however similar Stateside show, The Amazing Race, is still going strong after 36 seasons and can be watched on CBS.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Brits currently across the world can use a VPN to watch Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 on BBC iPlayer from abroad, as if they were back in the UK.

Can I watch Celebrity Race Across the World S2 in Australia?

There's no word on if/when Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 might air Down Under, but with season 1 still to find a home, it's unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

Can I watch Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 in Canada?

It's the same story in Canada, with Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 yet to find a broadcaster.

What you need to know about Celebrity Race Across the World season 2

Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday, August 14 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST / 6am AEST (Thurs). The remaining five episodes will then go out weekly at the same time. Full episode schedule below.

You can also stream the show for free, live and on demand, via BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1: Wednesday, August 14

Wednesday, August 14 Episode 2: Wednesday, August 21

Wednesday, August 21 Episode 3: Wednesday, August 28

Wednesday, August 28 Episode 4: Wednesday, September 4

Wednesday, September 4 Episode 5: Wednesday, August 11

Wednesday, August 11 Episode 6: Wednesday, August 18

Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 trailer

Celebrity Race Across The World S2 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who is taking part in Celebrity Race Across the World season 2? Broadcaster Jeff Brazier & son Freddy

Actor Kola Bokinni & cousin Mary Ellen

Broadcaster Kelly Brook & husband Jeremy

Radio host Scott Mills & husband (then fiancé) Sam

What is the route of Celebrity Race Across the World season 2? The official BBC synopsis reads: "Their journey begins in Belém, Northern Brazil - the gateway to the Amazon - and will pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America, to reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile."

What can we expect from Celebrity Race Across the World season 2? Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer, Studio Lambert: "After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series - we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits." Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events: "We've been delighted by the success of Celebrity Race Across the World, and are now incredibly excited to see some new famous faces and their loved ones take on this difficult yet highly rewarding race of a lifetime."



Why did each celebrity want to take part in Celebrity Race Across the World S2? Jeff Brazier: "I wanted to take part because firstly, the travel element is an absolute privilege, the last celeb lot went through 24 countries apparently, what's not to love about that experience? But also to share it with my son and to be able to make those memories. He’s not a child anymore, he’s a young adult - I feel like at some point he's going to move out and I’ll lose him. So, I guess I'm just trying to squeeze every last bit out of him that I can." Kelly Brook: "I think Jeremy and I were looking for a new adventure to go on together and we love to travel. And this just seemed like the dream to get to the airport and not know where you're going. That is like a dream, to go to the airport, be given a plane ticket and just go." Kola Bokinni: "It’s not so many times that you get to do something like this. Obviously, I've travelled with my job but I've always had to play other characters. But to do something and it's me, and with my family and I’ll get to see what we're all about, and test our mustards a little bit. So, that's the reason why I wanted to do it, to just experience a different side of life and the world." Scott Mills: "Before we get married, everyone says the holiday test is you know you could be with somebody if you go on holiday with them. This is like that times a thousand. Not that I have any doubts that Sam is the one for me, but there will be times in this, I imagine, when it will get stressful. And I think I'm expecting it, I don't know, but I'm expecting it to be big highs and probably big lows. So, if we can get through this, we can get through anything basically. I have no doubt that we will but that's part of the reason why I wanted to do it. I also really just want to throw my phone away for a bit. I wouldn’t be able to get to do this again."

Who won season 1 of Celebrity Race Across the World? The first series of Celebrity Race Across the World saw contestants race from Marrakech, Morocco to Tromsø, Norway, travelling through 24 countries. The race was won by broadcaster Alex Bresford and his father Noel.

(Image credit: BBC)