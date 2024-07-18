How to watch Wrexham live streams from anywhere

Back-to-back promotions have catapulted Wrexham into League One, the third tier of English football, for the first time in 19 years, and in an effort to get the team up to speed, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are carrying out drastic surgery. In football unlike soap operas, however, the main characters don't always get the grand farewell. Below we have all the information to watch Wrexham live streams from anywhere.

Gone are Rob Lainton, Aaron Hayden, Ben Tozer and Luke Young, familiar faces to Welcome to Wrexham viewers, as Phil Parkinson sets about strengthening the makeup of the first XI and overall squad.

Don't worry, top scorer Paul Mullin is still in Parkinson's plans, as are Elliot Lee and Jordan Davies, and after making major impacts last season, experienced former Premier League players Steven Fletcher and James McClean have also been retained by the club.

The Robins earned promotion by finishing second in League Two, but they'll come crashing back down in no time if they're not sufficiently prepared for the step up in quality. Having grown so accustomed to being one of the bigger fish, they're minnows compared to Birmingham, Bolton, Charlton, Reading and Wigan, yet the Reynolds and McElhenney factor means that theirs is still the scalp that everyone wants on their mantelpiece.

Here's where to watch Wrexham live streams wherever you are – including free live streams.

Next Wrexham games

Friday, July 19

4 pm PT / 7 pm ET / 12 am BST (Saturday) / 9 am AEST (Saturday) - Wrexham vs Bournemouth (watch on Paramount Plus AU)

Wednesday, July 24

7.30 pm PT / 10.30 pm ET / 3.30 am BST (Thursday) / 12.30 am AEST (Thursday) - Wrexham vs Chelsea (watch on Paramount Plus AU)

Saturday, July 26

4.30 pm PT / 7.30 pm ET / 12.30 am BST (Sunday) / 9.30 am AEST (Sunday) - Vancouver Whitecaps vs Wrexham

How to watch FREE Wrexham live streams

It doesn't happen often, but it's worth keeping your eyes peeled for the occasional FREE Wrexham coverage. For example:

UK – ITV & BBC (select FA Cup games)

Australia – 10Play (select FA Cup games)

If you're from either the UK or Australia but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is use a VPN to watch a free Wrexham live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Wrexham live streams from outside your country

If you're keen to watch Wrexham but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Wrexham live streams from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so if you're from the US, just head to iFollow and watch Wrexham as if you were back at home!

How to watch Wrexham live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to watch the vast majority of Wrexham live streams in the UK. The broadcaster provides coverage of the following competitions:

League One

EFL Cup

EFL Trophy

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV).

The occasional Wrexham game will be shown on free-to-air TV. That's because ITV and the BBC share the rights to the FA Cup. When that's the case, you'll be able to get a free Wrexham live stream via the ITVX and BBC iPlayer websites and mobile apps. ITV and BBC are free services, though you should have a valid UK TV licence to watch them, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in the US without cable

For fans based in the US, it's a straight toss-up between ESPN Plus and the Wrexham iFollow streaming service, each of which will show all of Wrexham's games from the following competitions:

League One

FA Cup

EFL Cup

EFL Trophy

The current ESPN Plus cost is only $10.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance – that costs $109.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more – plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is reasonable, too – for all that content, you only pay from $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (or more if you want to ditch the ads).

The Wrexham iFollow platform is a streaming service dedicated to all things Wrexham. Prices haven't yet been revealed for the 2024/25 campaign, but a season-long subscription is expected to cost around $150.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in Australia

Wrexham iFollow is the best option for fans based in Australia, as it will live stream all of Wrexham's games from the following competitions:

League One

FA Cup

EFL Cup

EFL Trophy

iFollow prices haven't yet been revealed for the 2024/25 campaign.

Wrexham will occasionally be shown on Australian free-to-air TV. That's because Network 10 has the rights to some FA Cup games. When that's the case, you'll be able to get a free Wrexham live stream via the 10Play website. However, the vast majority of FA Cup games are exclusive to Paramount Plus. A subscription to Paramount Plus in Australia is available from just AU$9.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or AU$13.99 per month for its ad-free tier. That's after a free 7-day trial.

beIN Sports is a good alternative to iFollow for Wrexham fans in Australia, as the broadcaster holds the rights to the following competitions:

League One

EFL Cup

If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year after you've taken advantage of the FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in New Zealand

Wrexham iFollow is the best option for fans based in New Zealand, as it will live stream all of Wrexham's games from the following competitions:

League One

FA Cup

EFL Cup

EFL Trophy

iFollow prices haven't yet been revealed for the 2024/25 campaign.

A good alternative is beIN Sports, as it holds the rights to the following competitions:

League One

EFL Cup

The service costs $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year, and there's a 7-day FREE trial available for new customers.

Sky Sport has the rights to the FA Cup in New Zealand. Subscribers can tune in online using the Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport, you can stream it with a Sky Sport Now pass, which costs $24.99 per week, $49.99 a month or $449.99 a year.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in Canada

Wrexham iFollow is the best option for fans based in Canada, as it will live stream all of Wrexham's games from the following competitions:

League One

FA Cup

EFL Cup

EFL Trophy

iFollow prices haven't yet been revealed for the 2024/25 campaign.

DAZN is a good alternative for Wrexham fans based in Canada, as the streaming service holds the rights to the following competitions:

League One

EFL Cup

DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

Sportsnet has the rights to the FA Cup in Canada. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus, which starts at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in India

Wrexham iFollow is the best option for fans based in India, as it will live stream all of Wrexham's games from the following competitions:

League One

FA Cup

EFL Cup

EFL Trophy

iFollow prices haven't yet been revealed for the 2024/25 campaign.

FanCode is a good alternative for Wrexham fans based in India, as the streaming service holds the rights to the following competitions:

League One

EFL Cup

A FanCode subscription costs Rs 199 per month or Rs 999 per year.