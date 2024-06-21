How to watch Turkey vs Portugal live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The Turkey vs Portugal live stream sees a battle at the top of Group F after both nations started their Euro 2024 campaigns with victories. With both sides packed with attacking talent, it should be a fascinating contest at the Westfalenstadion.

Turkey were forced to dig deep to secure a 3-1 win over Georgia in their opening game, but it is clear they have a serious talent in Real Madrid’s Arda Guler who scored a wonderful curling effort into the top corner. With Inter ace Hakan Calhanoglu and Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz also providing a goal threat, Vincenzo Montella’s team will be confident of creating chances against Portugal.

Roberto Martinez will be looking for an improved display from Portugal after their struggles against Czechia. Substitute Francisco Conceicao may have hit a late winner but Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva were far from their best. Should Martinez want to make a change to the starting line-up then he has strong options in Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix.

Here's where to watch Turkey vs Portugal live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Turkey vs Portugal Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 22 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

(U.K.) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Turkey vs Portugal live stream broadcasters

You can watch Turkey vs Portugal for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTE – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Turkey vs Portugal free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Turkey vs Portugal for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Turkey vs Portugal stream

How to watch Turkey vs Portugal live stream in the US

The Turkey vs Portugal live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to FuboTV (English) and Vix (Spanish).

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Turkey vs Portugal broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Turkey vs Portugal for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, June 22. Here are the Turkey vs Portugal times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30 pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT

Australia – 2am AEST

New Zealand – 4am NZST

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).