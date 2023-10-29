How to watch Time season 2 online from anywhere

How to watch Time season 2

Time season 2 is available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK from Sunday, October 29. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Time season 2 from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday, October 29 TV channel: BBC One FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch while abroad

Time series 2 preview

BBC prison drama Time, rightfully, won critical acclaim and a slew of awards when the first series aired back in 2021. Starring a Bafta-winning Sean Bean and the always brilliant Stephen Graham as inmate and guard respectively, it was the kind of hard-hitting, gut-wrenching drama that the Beeb has always done best.

So it was only a matter of... well, time, before it returned for a second run. New storyline, new cast, new location; Time series 2 moves to a women's prison and stars Jodie Whittaker (most famous globally for her run as Doctor Who) and Bella Ramsey fresh from her star-making success in zombie game adaptation The Last of Us.

The drama starts with Whittaker's Orla O'Riordanin, Ramsey's Kelsey Morgan and Abi Cochrane (played by Tamara Lawrance) all incarcerated on the same day and placed in a cell together. For Orla – a single mum of three – and drug addict Kelsey, it's a terrifying introduction into a world they'd never imagined they'd had to suffer. They and 'tough lifer' Abi are forced to make bonds simply to survive, with the spectre of violence never far away.

Played out over three hour-long episodes, Time also sees Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) reprise her role from the first series as prison chaplain Marie-Louise. And with writer Jimmy McGovern (Cracker, The Lakes, The Street) back at the helm, you can expect an absorbing mix of tension, pathos and the human condition played out on screen.

At the time of writing, no international dates for watching Time season 2 have been announced. Below we detail where the first season is available in various international regions, and all the information you need for how to watch Time series 2 online in the UK and if you're overseas when it's on.

How to watch Time season 2 online for FREE

The three-episode second run of Time premieres on Sunday, October 29 at 9pm GMT on BBC One. Further episodes go out at the same time on the subsequent two Sundays. All episodes will be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer from 9pm the same day. It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should also have a valid UK TV license to watch live and on demand. iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can imagine, including web browsers, smartphones, tablets, games consoles, Smart TVs, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Series 1 is also available to watch on iPlayer. Make sure to if you haven't because it's superb. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Time online outside your country

If you’re keen to watch Time online on BBC iPlayer but are off on holiday or abroad for business, you'll find that you're stopped from doing so as the service is geo-restricted to the UK.

Luckily, getting the best VPN – short for virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to, easy to use, and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices and there's excellent 24/7 support if you require it. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Time

You can use a VPN to watch Time online from overseas in three simple steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the very best you can get.

2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer.

3. Head to broadcaster's live stream – in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app.

Can I watch Time season 2 in the US?

No date has yet been revealed as to when Time season 2 will be shown in the US. Season 1 is available to buy on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV, or you can stream it on BritBox – the home of all things British TV stateside. And Brits currently travelling in the US can use a VPN to watch Time on iPlayer from abroad.

Can I watch Time season 2 in Canada?

It's a very similar situation in Canada as it is south of the border. No Time season 2 date has been announced, but you can catch up with season 1 on BritBox.

Can I watch Time online in Australia?