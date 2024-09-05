How to watch Peru vs Colombia live stream: 2026 World Cup qualifier

Watch Peru vs Colombia for a crunch match in the COMNEBOL qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Peru have had a dismal start to South America's marathon campaign. With six rounds of fixtures played, they have just two points to their name and sit bottom of the 10-team table. Below we have all the information on how to watch Peru vs Colombia from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

The situation is still retrievable for Peru. Jorge Fossati's side are three points adrift of the play-off spot and five behind the final automatic qualification berth, but Peru desperately need a positive result in this game.

Colombia are third in the standings having won three and drawn three of their six outings to date. The Cafeteros are on a high after reaching the Copa America final in the summer. James Rodriguez will captain the team, while Liverpool forward Luis Diaz will be aiming to carry his excellent club form onto the international stage.

Here's where to watch Peru vs Colombia live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Date: Friday, July 6

Kick-off time: 8.30pm ET / 2.30am BST / (Jul. 7) / 12.30pm AEST (Jul. 7) Best free stream SBS On Demand (AUS)

Caracol (COL)

Chilevision (CHL)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Peru vs Colombia live stream broadcaster

You can watch a Peru vs Colombia live stream for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

Usually in Australia but travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

You can also watch a Peru vs Colombia free live stream with Spanish commentary on Caracol in Colombia and through Chilevision in Chile.

Use a VPN to watch any Peru vs Colombia stream

If you're keen to watch Peru vs Colombia but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Peru vs Colombia live streams from anywhere:

How to watch Peru vs Colombia live stream in the US and Canada

A Peru vs Colombia live stream in the USA and Canada is accessible via Fanatiz, which is showing several World Cup qualifiers from South America over the September international break. You can either buy this match on PPV for $29.99, or purchase a pass for all the upcoming qualifiers shown on Fanatiz between September 6 and September 10 for $99.99. Being shut out by geo-blocking restrictions? Remember that a VPN is all you need to watch your usual subscription wherever you are.

Can you watch Peru vs Colombia live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately, there is no Peru vs Colombia live stream scheduled for broadcast in the UK. Check back here before kick-off in case the situation has changed.

How to watch Peru vs Colombia live stream in India

Football fans in India can watch Peru vs Colombia on FanCode. Kick-off is set for 6.30am IST early on Sunday morning. FanCode subscriptions costs Rs 199 per month, or a whole year will set you back Rs 999. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms.

Can you watch Peru vs Colombia in New Zealand?

Sadly, there is no Peru vs Colombia live stream in the listings in New Zealand. That could change in the coming days, so be sure to check back here before kick-off.

