France vs Italy live: how to watch Six Nations 2024 game online, TV streams, kick-off time

Watch France vs Italy live to see if Les Bleus have an easier afternoon than they did against Ireland.

Rewind 12 months and Italy came within minutes of pulling of what would have been the upset of the tournament. A late Mathieu Jalibert try got France out of jail on that occasion, though from what we've seen so far, Les Bleus are nowhere near the level they were at last year. Can the Azzurri go one better at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday?

Fabien Galthie's men would be propping up the 2024 Six Nations table had they not been gifted victory by a controversial refereeing call at Murrayfield two weeks ago. That solo Louis Bielle-Biarrey try aside, the pre-tournament favourites offered next to nothing against Scotland, and though it's difficult to see them being quite that toothless against Italy, their fear-factor has all but disappeared.

Italy were shut out and blitzed by six tries from the Irish a fortnight ago, though Gonzalo Quesada won't be too disheartened by that. It's Italy's kicking that'll be keeping him up at night. A missed penalty from Tommaso Allan cost them a win over England, and they'd have taken the lead against Ireland were it not for an infuriating Paolo Garbisi scuff.

These are the types of opportunity they have to take full advantage of if they're to finally pass on the wooden spoon, but evidence suggests the gap has narrowed.

HOW TO WATCH THE FREE FRANCE VS ITALY LIVE STREAM ON ITVX

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: ITVX (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kick-off?

The France vs Italy kickoff is on Sunday, February 25, at 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT. In Australia, that's 2am AEDT on Monday, February 26.

France vs Italy venue

Sunday's game will be played at the 50,186-seater Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the northern commune of Villeneuve-d'Ascq. The home of football team Lille, the roof and half of the playing surface are fully retractable.

Team news to follow.