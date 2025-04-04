Does A Minecraft Movie have a mid-credits or post-credits scene?

You might explode with glee when you find out what happens in A Minecraft Movie's end credits scenes

A Minecraft Movie has finally arrived in theaters. And, whether you plan on seeing it or not – read my review of A Minecraft Movie to see whether it's worth watching – I suspect you'll want to know if it has any end credits scenes.

Below, I'll reveal if Warner Bros' film adaptation of Mojang's hugely popular sandbox game has a mid- and/or post-credits scene. I'll explain what each or both sequences mean for a possible sequel, too, with a little help from its director Jared Hess.

Does A Minecraft Movie have a mid-credits scene?

One of the Overworld's villagers stumbles into the real world and chaos inevitably ensues (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Mojang Studios)

It does – and it's probably the funniest scene in the entire movie, which doesn't say much for the rest of this Minecraft live-action-animated hybrid flick.

Anyway, the scene reunites us with Jennifer Coolidge's Marlene who, as you'll know if you've watched the film, whose whole subplot (or should that be side mission?) revolves around her meeting one of Minecraft's villagers. Indeed, the latter stumbles into the real world after he travels through the Overworld's portal, which was reactivated when Henry, Garrett, Dawn, and Natalie accidentally traveled in the opposite direction.

But I digress. After Marlene runs over said villager, she apologizes by taking him out to dinner. Long story short: the pair fall for each other.

Marlene falls head over heels for the villager who arrives on planet Earth (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Mojang Studios)

That takes me onto the mid-credits scene. The sequence sees Marlene and the unnamed villager confess their love for one another, but not before Marlene's ex-husband storms into her office (she's the vice principal of the local town's school) and demands to know how she could replace him with the villager.

Before Marlene can react, though, the villager suddenly starts speaking perfect English. Oh, and the actor behind the villager's voice is none other than Matt Berry, who viewers will recognize from hit Hulu series What We Do in the Shadows, as well as Prime Video's TV adaptation of Bethesda's Fallout video game franchise.

It's an amusingly unexpected moment for two reasons. Firstly, villagers can only communicate via a series of grunts and other sounds (otherwise known as 'Standard Villic' or 'Villager Speak'). To hear one talking like an ordinary human, then, is pretty funny. The fact that Berry lends his unmistakable voice to the film's main villager makes things even more humorous.

Is there a post-credits scene in A Minecraft Movie?

Steve might have a new friend (or even love interest) in a potential sequel lick (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures)

There is! And it's a pretty significant one in terms of the potential future of the film series.

It opens on Steve, who's returned to the real world with his newfound human friends after saving the Overworld from the malicious Piglin leader/sorceress Malgosha. Arriving at the place he used to call home, he knocks on the front door and is greeted by a ginger-haired woman.

After exchanging pleasantries and explaining why who he is, the lady invites him in. Before she does, though, she introduces herself as Alex.

Alex was the second default character skin to be introduced in Minecraft (Image credit: Mojang Studios)

This is a pretty big deal for a couple of reasons. For one, Alex is the second playable character skin that Mojang ever created for Minecraft. Steve was the first default character skin to be *ahem* crafted by the Swedish video game maker but it didn't take long for him to be joined by his female counterpart. Like Alex in A Minecraft Movie, she sports ginger hair.

The other reason why this is significant is that it sets the stage for A Minecraft Movie 2. Warner Bros and Mojang haven't officially announced a sequel is in the works but, with one of 2025's new movies predicted to make over $100 million globally during opening weekend of April 4 to 6 (per Deadline), it seems like A Minecraft Movie will find more than its fair share of gold at the worldwide box office.

As long as it proves popular enough among cinema goers, the chances of a second film being made will increase. And, speaking to TechRadar ahead of the movie's launch, Hess hinted that, if a sequel is greenlit, A Minecraft Movie's post-credits stinger might be just the start of Steve and Alex's adventures together.

"Well, I hope it's a tease for a sequel!" he told me. "We'll see how this one does first, but it would be amazing to go on another Minecraft adventure with some other amazing characters."