Prime Video movie of the day: Rocky is a feel-good movie that still packs a powerful punch

Rocky, the tale of a plucky underdog who's determined to become a boxing champ, is rightly regarded as a classic and now that it's streaming, one of the best Prime Video movies. Many of its scenes and soundtrack have become iconic through nostalgia and parody, and have spawned four sequels – here's how to watch Rocky movies in order if you're not sure where to start. But the original movie is the best, and if you haven't seen it or haven't seen it for a while, you might be surprised by how much of an emotional punch it packs.

Why Rocky still punches above its weight

Rocky isn't really about boxing. It's about a marginalised working-class guy trying to achieve his full potential and be a good partner to the love of his life. Written by the then-unknown Sylvester Stallone, it's predictable in places but it's carried by stellar performances and some spectacular fight choreography.

According to Film Frenzy this is the "real deal, offering a raw, gritty feel that none of the slicker sequels even attempted to replicate". Meanwhile, writing in the New York Daily News, Kathleen Carroll explains its enduring appeal. "Like the movies of Frank Capra, Rocky is a glowing tribute to the human spirit – a chin-up reminder that the decent, little guys of the world often accomplish the impossible if only because they try so hard."

The Hollywood Reporter's Arthur Knight loved the characterization: "In addition to a heart-warming script, Stallone has created on the screen a character of enormous appeal and charm -- half-articulate but funny, gruff but good-hearted." As Gene Siskel of the Chicago Tribune put it, "Sylvester Stallone [is] as likable as a basset hound."

"This is really Sly's movie as he slugs his way through a heartfelt performance and delivers some cracking punches, both literally and emotionally," says Adam Smith of Empire. And as Film4 notes, "Sure, it seems hackneyed, but that's because Rocky set many sports movie clichés in stone."

