Which retailers are going to offer the best Cyber Monday deals?

There's a lot of hype surrounding Black Friday, but it's not all about the first Friday after Thanksgiving; Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to find great deals on everything from headphones to laptops.

Cyber Monday 2019 falls on December 2, and while the date (and sometimes even the month) shifts from year-to-year, it's always the Monday immediately after Thanksgiving.

This is one of those years in which the Cyber Monday date dips into December, and in our past experience, this means everyone has less time to shop before Christmas. You'll have just 23 days to find the perfect holiday gift for your loved one (or yourself).

The entire Black Friday / Cyber Monday period can be slightly stressful, with thousands of deals competing for your attention – that's why we've put together this handy guide to the retailers we think will be making huge discounts this year.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019? (Image credit: Shutterstock) Traditionally, Black Friday is the first Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US, when retailers begin the holiday shopping season. This means that Black Friday 2019 will officially start on November 29. Cyber Monday is the first Monday following Black Friday, and this year falls on December 2nd. As with past years, we're expecting the deals to start flooding in long before this, so it's a good idea to bookmark this page (along with our Best Black Friday deals hub), and keep checking back throughout October and November.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a term coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US National Retail Federation and Shop.org, in a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005 when the Internet was still in its infancy.

It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were harping on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.

Make sure you bookmark our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages, where we'll be posting the best tech deals we find over the massive sales event.

Where should I spend my money this Cyber Monday?

You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping.

Amazon is always a good place to find Cyber Monday deals, even though it's more focused on its own Prime Day sales these days.

If you're in the US, Walmart and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.

We think the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be discounted this Cyber Monday. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Our best Cyber Monday deal predictions

Cyber Monday has become more popular than any other online shopping day in the US, so we anticipate seeing an increase in deals at the tail end of 2019.

Revenue estimates a year ago reached $7.9 billion in the US. It topped every other shopping day ever online, according to Adobe Analytics. With that in mind, it's best to be prepared for the range of online Cyber Monday deals coming your way.

In the mood for an action camera? GoPro is usually $50 cheaper, at least. Need a tablet? The iPad was $250 (and even briefly $229) during Cyber Monday last year. With the newly launched New iPad 10.2 at $329, we don't expect that big of a drop, but still $299 isn't so far-fetched.

The real big discount is going to be for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus that will have been on sale for over a year and a half when the Cyber Monday 2019 date rolls around on December 2. The Note 9, another great phone, will be over a year old. These will see the cheapest prices as American retailers unload inventory.

Last year, we saw the all-time lowest prices on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and iPad, and very minor discounts on the AirPods. All of these deals went incredibly quickly, and that was just in the tech sector.

It should be easier to find discounts all of these products in 2019. PS4 deals and Xbox One offers are expected as those consoles are at the end of their lifecycle and we've seen even better AirPods discounts recently. The iPhone XR is no longer brand new, either, so that will be cheaper.

