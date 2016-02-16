Star Wars Episode VIII teaser launched after first day of shooting

For those who've not yet seen Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, spoilers will follow.

We've seen teaser trailers for teasers trailers before, but now, Disney's movie marketing department has kicked it up a notch by providing us with a 'teaser to announce the commencement of production' on Star Wars Episode VIII.

Unlike all of the Star Wars films prior to this, Episode VIII seems to begin at the very moment where Episode VII left off, meaning we can expect each entry in this sequel trilogy to feel less like its own individual story, and more like a third of one big film.

The Marketing Awakens

The Force Awakens ended with our heroine, Rey (Daisy Ridley), tracking down a long off-the-grid Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he meditates on the side of a cliff. Rey approaches Luke with his lightsaber extended out towards him. He looks at her, the music swells, and the credits begin to roll.

As you can see from the Episode VIII teaser below, it appears that director Rian Johnson will begin his film by continuing on from that exact moment.

It's probably safe to assume that the Star Wars marketing machine will kick off this early for all new entries to the franchise from now on – our only question is: when are going to get a look at Rogue One?