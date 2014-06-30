WIN! One of two 500GB YouView+ boxes

TechRadar is giving two readers the chance to win a 500GB YouView+ box, so you can enjoy seamless live, on demand and catch up television this Summer.

Whatever keeps you from your TV, with YouView you can scroll back through the last seven days and and watch the available programmes you've missed, straight from the guide.

YouView is an on demand TV service with more than 70 free-to-air TV and radio channels. It seamlessly combines available seven day catch up on BBC iPlayer, ITV Player (STV in Scotland), 4oD and Demand 5 with a library of on demand television programmes.

A range of quality content is available via on demand players from Dave, Really and Yesterday imagined by UKTV, Now TV*, milkshake!, Sky Store* and S4C.

A Humax DTR T1010 box is up for grabs

