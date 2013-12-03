Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire headline HBO's Google Play UK invasion

The days of Brit-based Android owners casting an envious eye at the iTunes Store may be coming to an end after Google agreed a deal to bring content from leading US cable network HBO to the Play store.

The deal brings hit big-budget shows like Boardwalk Empire, True Blood, Game of Thrones, Girls and Veep to the Play Store, with more on the way next year, according to the network.

As yet, those are the only five shows available for Google Play users. There's no Eastbound & Down and no access to classic archive shows like The Sopranos, The Wire and Band of Brothers.

Episodes are available on the web or on mobile devices for £2.49 in HD or £1.89 in standard definition, while season costs vary. Game of Thrones S3, for example, is £18.49.

More please...

The roll-out comes only a couple of months after Play Store patrons in the US received access to HBO's line-up for the first time.

That library was also limited at first, but a vast array of HBO content has since been added across the pond. It now includes the likes of The Newsroom, Sex and the City, Rome and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The UK should be up to speed soon, according to Colin Smith, director of international digital distribution for HBO, who says this is just the beginning.

He said: "This is an exciting time for HBO in the digital space and we can't wait to work with Google over the coming weeks and months to deliver all of our series and films to their platform, including a host of new and returning HBO shows throughout 2014."

Lets hope Google ties up the loose ends faster than you can say "Die, King Joffrey! Die!"

Via AndroidCentral