Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e names 'confirmed' by... Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S10e now looks guaranteed to arrive alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus after one of the South Korean firm's websites slipped up and revealed all three names.

It appears that Samsung's French site accidentally posted a landing page (which, at time of writing, is still live) with a header of "Galaxy S10e | S10 | S10+", but no further details.

This falls in line with the volley of Galaxy S10 leaks and rumors we've seen over the previous few months, and as we edge closer to Samsung's February 20 Unpacked launch event it appears there will be little left for the firm to actually reveal.

What's left to announce?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 trio have witnessed a huge volume of leaks over the past few months, and it appears we know pretty much everything about the handsets now with multiple leaks from various sources all saying the same things.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is set to be the largest, and most expensive of the three, with a 6.4-inch display and three rear cameras.

Next up is the Galaxy S10 with a rumored 6.1-inch screen and the same triple camera setup on the back, while the more affordable Galaxy S10e may have to make do with dual rear cameras and a smaller screen.

We'll know for sure on February 20 though, when Samsung takes to the stage and announces its new flagships, and we'll be reporting live to bring you all the latest.

Source: GalaxyClub Via: GSMArena