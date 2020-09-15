PS5 price and release date reveal: how to watch the PlayStation 5 Showcase

Finally, after months of speculation and 'leaks', Sony is set to unveil the official PS5 price and release date during the PS5 Showcase on September 16.

Sony's confirmation of these key details is coming considerably later than we've seen with previous console launches. Typically we'd have known this information as early as July to make sure there was a healthy pre-order window leading up to an end-of-year launch. But it's worth remembering that it has been a rollercoaster of a year, filled with unpredictability and delays, so the usual timeline has somewhat gone out the window.

What matters now is that Sony should hopefully tie up all the loose ends around the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition during the PS5 Showcase, giving us a firm release date, price, and concrete information on its reportedly limited pre-orders – as well as the announcement of some unconfirmed PS5 games.

Want to catch all the action as it happens? Then read on for how to watch the PS5 Showcase live.

How to watch the PS5 Showcase

The PS5 Showcase kicks off on September 16 at 9pm BST / 1pm PT / 4pm ET (or September 17 at 6am AEST). According to Sony, the showcase will last around 40 minutes.

We will embed the stream below when it goes live, so you can catch all the action as it happens right here. Until then, here's a nice teaser trailer from Sony for the event:

PS5 Showcase: what we're expecting

Probably the most important information we're expecting from the PS5 Showcase is an official confirmation of the PS5 price and release date – as well as information on PS5 pre-orders.

We're predicting the PS5 to be around $499, with the PS5 Digital Edition potentially coming in at $399 – but, considering Sony has emphasized "value" over "price" when it comes to next-gen, that could be wishful thinking.

The PS5 release date, on the other hand, is somewhat easier to predict despite Sony only confirming the PS5 will release in "Holiday 2020." As consoles have always released in November, and the Xbox Series X is coming out on November 10, we're expecting the PS5 to release sometime in mid-November – leaving enough time for gamers to get pre-orders in and to give a good run-up to the Christmas period.

It's worth noting that Sony hasn't officially confirmed we'll be getting PS5 price and release date information during the showcase, but with Microsoft having laid its cards on the table with the Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) price and release date, it looks like the game of chicken between the two companies could finally be over. Plus, it's already pretty late in the year for Sony to be revealing this information, based on previous console launch roadmaps.

What Sony has confirmed, though, is that the PS5 Showcase will "feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners", meaning that we're going to be getting some updates on previously confirmed PS5 games, which may include the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West – and we're expecting the company to finally unveil the PS5 launch line-up.

In addition to these confirmed titles, we're also expecting some potential surprise announcements for unconfirmed PS5 games, with rumors pointing to a Silent Hill reboot reveal.

That's a lot to cram into a 40-minute stream, so we're not sure how much of this we'll get, but it's guaranteed to be an interesting show.

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order deals before anyone else! As soon as the PlayStation 5 is available to pre-order,we'll email you with all of the best deals and bundle offers. It's possible the first wave of products will sell out quickly so get your pre-order in ahead of the queue! Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.