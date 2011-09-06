Kodak announces new Hero printers

Kodak has introduced a new range of all-in-one printers which are Google Cloud PrintReady, allowing users to print documents and photos from anywhere in the world using any internet connected device.

Users can also use Kodak Email PrintReady to send printing jobs, which the company is also making available to its existing customers.

Google Cloud Print enables users to print from any app, on any device without the need for installation, drivers or a PC connection.

Four new printers will be available from the company. HERO 5.1, HERO 7.1, HERO 9.1 and the OFFICE HERO 6.1.

If you wish, you can even let your friends and family know your printer's email address so people can send you prints directly - a bit like receiving a fax.

Inks

The new printers use Kodak's proprietary pigment-based inks that Kodak claims can dry instantly and are smudge, water and fade resistant and are long lasting.

Kodak's Smart Sensor technology predicts supplies and time needed to complete a job, automatically identifying paper, size and amount.

The HERO 7.1 and HERO 9.1 printers feature touch-screen technology, while the OFFICE HERO 6.1 printer includes automatic two-sided printing, copying, scanning and faxing.

The 5.1, 7.1 and 9.1 all have a print resolution of 9600 optimised dpi, while the 6.1 prints at 4800 optimised dpi. Borderless prints can be made from 4x6 inches up to 8.5 x 11 inches.

The scanner on the 5.1 is a 1200 dpi optical scanner, while the 6.1, 7.1 and 9.1 use a 2400 dpi optical scanner.

The 5.1 and 6.1 are compatible with 10 series ink cartridges only, while the 7.1 and 9.1 take 30 series inks.

All of the printers can print directly from memory cards, including SD, SDHC, Multimedia Card (MMC), Memory Stick (MS), Memory Stick Pro (MS PRO) and mini SD/micro SD with an adapter.

Every Kodak printer comes bundles with software which includes Perfect Page Technology to correct and improve scanned images. The software also allows for 3D photo printing, printing scenes from video files and printing directly from Facebook, Kodak Gallery, Picasa, Flickr and Photobucket.

Kodak Hero printers UK price

The Kodak Hero 9.1 UK price will be £199 RRP, the Hero 7.1 UK price is £169 RRP, the OFFICEHERO 6.1 UK price is £169 and finally the Hero 5.1 is £99 RRP.