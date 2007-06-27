Trending
 

Pentax updates K100D digital SLR

Pentax K100D becomes Pentax K100D Super

Pentax has tweaked its entry-level Pentax K100D digital SLR camera, introducing a new 'Super' version.

The updated Pentax K100D Super has a 6.1-megapixel CCD, just like its sibling. It also features the popular Pentax-developed shake reduction system. This reduces camera shake for sharp, blur-free images.

The 'Super' part of the name refers to a new dust removal system designed to keep dust off the CCD surface and ensure optimum image quality.

The Pentax K100D Super accepts the newly standardised SDHC cards which hold a far greater amount of images. Standard SD memory cards also work on this model. It's compatible with Pentax's SDM lens system as well as the company's K-mount lenses.

Pentax could not confirm pricing or availability details.

Pentax K100D Super specifications:

  • Auto sensitivity control up to 3200 standard output sensitivity
  • Auto Picture Mode for effortless point-and-shoot SLR photography
  • 11-point wide-frame AF to capture off-centre subjects in crisp focus
  • Large LCD monitor to facilitate image viewing and menu setting
  • Bright, clear viewfinder
  • Compact, lightweight body with optimum holding comfort
  • 19 custom functions to personalise camera operations
  • Consecutive shooting of up to five frames at the speed of approximately 2.8 frames per second (at BEST image quality in JPEG format)
  • Eight distinctive Scene modes to accommodate specific subjects/applications
  • Choice of two preview functions (digital/optical)
  • Choice of 16-segment multi-pattern metering, centre-weighted metering and spot metering to accommodate various photographic applications
  • Noise reduction mechanism to reduce digital noise during extended exposures
  • Dual power source (two CR-V3 lithium batteries, or four AA-size batteries)
  • USB 2.0 (hi-speed) compatibility for speedy data transfer to PC
  • Five digital filters (black-and-white, sepia, slim, soft and brightness) for easy editing of recorded images
  • Pentax Photo Laboratory 3 RAW data and image processing software and P Pentax Photo Browser 3 image browser software included on the accompanying CD-ROM
  • Compatibility with PictBridge, DPOF, Exif Print and PRINT Image Matching formats
