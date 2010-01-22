Vodafone shifts 100,000th iPhone already

Vodafone has announced it has shifted 100,000 units of the Apple iPhone 3G and 3GS since launch in the UK.

The network said it sold 50,000 units of the Apple device in its first day on sale on 14 January, and in eight days has sold another 50,000.

"The demand from both consumer and business customers has been phenomenal. They want an outstanding phone on an outstanding network and we're delivering that," claimed Vodafone UKCEO Guy Laurence.

Hoping to be the best

O2 didn't release figures when it first launched the iPhone, but has been beset by problems with its network since the launch, something which Vodafone (unsurprisingly) claims won't happen with its customers:

"If people are going to deploy smart devices, and specifically the iPhone, it's really important that you have a network you can trust, a network that is reliable," said Vodafone's enterprise director Peter Kelly at a CBR event in London, according to the New Statesman.

"We continue to rollout and strengthen our network - more than one thousand new sites were rolled out in the UK last year, and we continue to invest tens and hundreds of millions of pounds in our network this year."