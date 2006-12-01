Nokia phones get Yahoo IM and email

Nokia 's phones are to be equipped with mobile email and instant messaging from Yahoo.

The roll-out will begin with the new Nokia 6300, 5200 and 5300 XpressMusic handsets. The phones will be able to sync with Yahoo contacts, tasks and calendar entries on a computer, as well as Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger .

Nokia said the services will also be added to many of its Series 40 phones too.

Yahoo stated that it expects the new partnership with Nokia will connect millions of people to Messenger from mobile phones.

The deal builds on an earlier collaboration between the companies. In January, plans to make Yahoo Go Mobile , Yahoo's mobile web browser, available on Nokia phones for AT&T and Cingular Wireless customers were announced. Anna Lagerkvist