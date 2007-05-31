Samsung lines up slick slider smartphone

Samsung is reportedly lining up one of the slickest Windows Mobile smartphones yet. A sleek sliderphone with a slide down Qwerty keyboard and 3G broadband capabilities.

The Samsung SG-i620 is set to be announced soon, according to reports . Although Samsung is still not saying anything official about the successor to its current i600 smartphone.

From images of the rumoured i620 in circulation, the device appears to incorporate many of the design touches of the latest Samsung Ultra II series . It has a wide body, fitting a slider that has a 37-key Qwerty keyboard on it.

The spec of the i620 is a touch speculative at the moment. But reports (and Samsung's track record) suggest this device will have 3G with HSDPA mobile broadband speeds. And it might offer tri-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE coverage. Stereo Bluetooth and MicroSD support should also be included.

Microsoft's latest Windows Mobile 6 operating system can be expected. And the device features two cameras - one up front for video calls, and the other a 2-megapixel camera with flash, on the back. All the standard Windows Mobile suite of applications are expected. These include support for push email and a full Internet Explorer Mobile web browser plus Windows Media Player.