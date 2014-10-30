Lenovo now owns Motorola, making it the world's third biggest smartphone maker

Motorola Mobility has joined Lenovo, along with its smartphones such as the Moto X, Moto G, and Moto E.

This comes at a cost of around $2.91 billion which was paid for in cash and Lenovo shares. Google hasn't given all of Motorola up, however, and still holds on to a majority of the Motorola Mobility patent portfolio which will no doubt remain highly lucrative.

Lenovo's acquisition of Motorola Mobility from Google makes Lenovo the third biggest smartphone maker in the world. No pressure or anything.