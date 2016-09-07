iPhone 7: a detailed feature and spec breakdown

The iPhone 7 is finally here, but you might have some questions about it. Like "what sort of power has Apple packed into the new phone?" or "what's so special about it?"

Let's answer both of those questions right now.

Apple's latest spin on the iPhone rocks an aluminum body, much like the iPhone 6S. And while there are quite a few changes to the outside – some being more controversial than others – what's on the inside has been shaken up too.

Starting with the system on a chip (SoC,) Apple has upgraded its A-series processor to the A10 Fusion. It's a quad-core setup that's said to be 40% faster than the A9, and two times faster than the A8 seen in the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 respectively. The GPU looks to triple the performance of the A8, and will be more battery-friendly than previous iterations.

Its Retina Display appears to be no different than previous versions in terms of resolution and pixels per inch (PPI), but where the iPhone 7 stands apart is with its wider color gamut and 25% brighter screen.

iPhone 7 features

The iPhone 7, despite its changes, is still an iPhone. But there's a lot that's new inside. Here's a look at the biggest changes.

Water and dust-resistant

The iPhone 7 is IP67-rated against water and dust, making it the first iPhone that isn't the most utterly fragile piece of tech. Phew.

A new home button

The tried-and-true Home button has been revamped, and is now more capable than ever. It's force-sensitive, and reinforced with the Taptic Engine – a new addition to the iPhone – which provides more subtle jolts of vibration. Not huge changes, but still something to acknowledge.

Enhanced camera

The rear-facing lens on the iPhone 7 provides optical image stabilization and an impressive, but relatively standard, f/1.8 aperture. The single lens is 12MP pixels, and the quad LED flash setup is designed to make shooting in all types of environments easier.

Apple's in-house-created image signal processor (ISP) utilizes machine learning to automatically set focus, white balance and tonal mapping.

The front-facing camera has received a refresh to a 7MP FaceTime HD camera, and features auto image stabilization.

Turning to the iPhone 7 Plus, Apple has included two 12MP cameras. One is a wide-angle lens, while the other is a telephoto lens that, when used in tandem, can create a depth map to enhance the depth of field and bokeh in images – something usually associated with DSLRs.

EarPods (and AirPods)

Apple's Lightning port has overthrown the 3.5mm port in the iPhone 7. We can't say we're too surprised by this move, but Apple is planning a version of its popular, but divisive, EarPods that connect over Lightning.

Will we hear better sound quality? Probably not. But if you have traditional 3.5mm-connecting headphones, at least Apple is providing the 3.5mm-to-Lightning adapter for free with every iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple also announced its own AirPods, which are basically a wireless version of its EarPods that are packed with its new chipset, the W1. It's packed with tap-to-wake Siri controls, and can provide up to five hours of battery life.

Stereo speakers

For the first time, Apple is putting speakers on the front of its iPhone 7. No more tilting the phone awkwardly to listen to a song.

Developing...