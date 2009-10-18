Cloud concept rocked by Sidekick data losses

The whole concept of cloud computing, where data is stored remotely and accessed from anywhere, took something of a hit this past week when users of the Sidekick smartphone were told their contacts, photos and more had just vanished.

Sidekick carrier T-Mobile told customers a failure at the Microsoft-operated server farm hosting their data meant they had "almost certainly" lost the information if they had no local copy but were trusting the cloud to keep it safe.

Back to life

However, the story has an unusually happy ending after the week closed with Microsoft working some voodoo and resurrecting the kyboshed servers.

Company spokesperson Roz Ho explained: "We are pleased to report that we have recovered most, if not all, customer data for those Sidekick customers whose data was affected by the recent outage."

Still, we're betting anyone affected in even the smallest way will think twice before storing everything somewhere remote that they have no control over.