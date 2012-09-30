Acer CloudMobile smartphone goes on sale in UK

Nine months after launch, the CloudMobile goes on sale

Acer's CloudMobile S500 smartphone, unveiled way back at MWC in February, has finally gone on sale in the UK.

The 4.3-inch Android Ice Cream Sandwich handset is now in stock at online retailer Expansys for the rather modest SIM-free price of £290.

The device, initially slated for launch by the store on September 5, features a 1280 x 720 HD IPS display, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of on-board storage.

There's also an 8-megapixel camera on board, capable of shooting full HD video.

Take it to the Cloud

The device is somewhat skewed towards business users as the AcerCloud app makes it easier to sync-up their data with other Acer devices, like a laptop or tablet.

The 9mm thick device seemed like a solid mid-range player when it was announced over 7 months ago in Barcelona. Does it still have what it takes to match up with the competition?

