3GSM 2007: Samsung Ultra Edition II range

Samsung continues to see just how thin it can squeeze its handsets with the release of four super-slim models as part of its Ultra Edition II range of handsets. Samsung also announced a sweeping new range of Ultra Special handsets at the 3GSM World Congress , covering specialist music, messaging mobile TV and video categories.

Samsung's Ultra Edition II portfolio comprises four thinnest-in-class models using sleek design and materials; two sliderphones (one 3G HSDPA-enabled), one flip and one candybar design. Each offers a 3-megapixel camera, multimedia functionality including video and a multi-format music player, plus Bluetooth connectivity.

The Ultra Edition 12.1 (U700) is a slider that boasts of being the slimmest HSDPA phone in the world - it measures just 12.1mm thin. It's capable of maximum data transfer speeds of up to 3.6Mbps for downloads, streaming and full HTML browsing, plus supports 3G video calling.

A wheel key interface is used for navigation, keeping its fascia sleek. Some 20MB of memory plus MicroSD card expansion is provided for content storage.

The thinnest sliderphone title is claimed by the Ultra Edition 10.9 (U600), a shiny reflective device with a large display, a subtly curved exterior and brushed metal keypad. It's 10.9mm thin and is a quad-band EDGE mobile featuring a 3.2-megapixel shooter with auto-focus. It's also set up for Yahoo! services including Search, IM and email. 60MB of memory plus Micro SD support is available.

Another brushed metal finish is on the full metal case of the Ultra Edition 9.6 (U300), a 9.6mm thin clamshell phone. As well as camera and multimedia functionality, it has a Picsel document reader onboard and supports TV Out cables. Some 70MB of onboard memory is supplied (there's no memory card).

The overall thinnest phone in the world, the Ultra Edition 5.9 (U100) is a 5.9mm slim candybar model. It has a similar feature set to the 9.6 but has a slightly smaller display owing to its form factor.