HP rumoured to launch PalmPad at CES 2011

HP is rumoured to be planning to launch a range of PalmPad-branded devices at CES 2011 in Las Vegas next month.

Speculation is rife that the manufacturer is readying a number of PalmPad devices, with three PalmPads said to be developed ready for an unveil to the world's tech press in Vegas.

PalmPads for all

The news comes, somewhat surprisingly, from a US source at Fox News claiming that we should expect to see three PalmPad-branded devices from HP at next year's consumer electronics shindig in the desert.

Each is expected to be differentiated by slightly different tech specs and will reportedly be very similar to HP's slate.

One is said to have a 9.7-inch screen, weighing 1.25 lbs (567 grams) and be considerably thinner than the iPad, featuring a USB 3.0 port and a 'multi-switch' like the one on the Palm Pre, as well as a mini HDMI port for home cinema fans.

The PalmPads are also reportedly packing be two cameras, a 3 MP rear one and a 1.3 MP front one, each one featuring a flash.

HP's new PalmPad tablets will run WebOS 2.5.1, with plans for a fourth device tailored for the higher education market.

Laptops for bored boarders?

In other slightly bizarre HP news, the manufacturer has announced a number of laptops targeted at the ski-ing and snowboarding fraternity and sisterhood.

"HP collaborates with Rossignol to deliver notebooks that let you express your style on and off the slopes," reads the release just in. "HP today announced the launch of two limited edition notebooks developed with Rossignol, the mountain lifestyle brand especially for snow sports fans.

"Part of a truly integrated design experience, spanning skiwear and technology, these products have been created for those who want to express their sense of style and have unlimited entertainment at their fingertips."

The ultimate stylish technology for mountain lifestyle fanatics, apparently. Slightly niche?

