Marshall's new portable audio range includes its smallest speaker ever

Heritage rock brand Marshall has launched two new speakers, the Stockwell II and the Tufton, to join the popular Marshall Kilburn II in its portable speaker range.

Designed for life on the road, all three speakers boast a 20-hour battery life and a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, as well as Marshall's signature "microphone-inspired grille, a guitar-inspired carry strap, and the iconic Marshall script logo".

Like the Kilburn II, the new Tufton and Stockwell II speakers feature rugged corner caps, and come with an IPX2 rating, which means they are resistant to dripping water – but you definitely shouldn't take them in the shower.

A size for every situation

All three speakers come with adjustable audio thanks to the inclusion of bass and treble control knobs on the top of each model, and support multi-host functionality, so you can easily switch between two different Bluetooth devices.

The difference between the three speakers is largely down to the size; the Stockwell II is Marshall's smallest portable speaker yet, with the handbag-sized device coming in at just over 3lbs for super easy transportation.

Marshall says the mini speaker also comes with a power bank feature, so you can "charge your devices on the road", as well as quick charging capabilities, which means you can get six hours of playtime from a 20-minute charge.

It's also the cheapest Marshall speaker currently on offer, coming in at $249 / £220 / AU$430.

The Marshall Tufton (Image credit: Marshall)

Next up is the mid-sized Kilburn II, which now comes in a new gray color scheme, but is otherwise unchanged since we reviewed it last year; it's still available to buy for $299 / £269 / AU$500.

The Tufton is the largest of the new lineup, and comes with a three-way driver design for multidirectional sound – so, it should sound fantastic no matter where you are in relation to the speaker.

Inside the rectangular cabinet you'll find one 40W Class D amplifier, two 15W Class D amplifier, and one 10W Class D amplifier, which means this portable speaker promises to pack a powerful audio punch.

For the biggest speaker of the three, you'll need to shell out $399 / £350 / AU$700 – not an insubstantial amount of money for a portable speaker, when you consider our current favorite, the UE Boom 3 costs just $129.99 / £129.99 / AU$199.95.

Still, if you're into the iconic rock aesthetic that Marshall offers, you may find its new portable range to be worth the cost.