New iPhone SE 2022 release date, price and everything you need to know

Audio player loading…

The new iPhone SE for 2022 has been announced as the successor to the iPhone SE (2020), and as the third-generation model in this line of affordable alternatives to Apple's flagship phones.

Sure, the new iPhone SE doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel, as it's incredibly similar to its predecessor. However, to continue the metaphor, there's a new tire on that wheel, which might give the new device some extra mileage.

The two key upgrades here are the A15 Bionic chipset, which will give the iPhone SE more processing power than the 2020 alternative (and puts it on par with the iPhone 13) and 5G connectivity, bringing Apple's mid-range phone up to date with new tech advancements.

So some people might like these new iPhone SE upgrades, though you'd be forgiven for being disappointed since leaks pointed to a lot more changing. Below you can find everything you need to know about the phone ahead of our full review of it.

The new iPhone SE goes on sale on March 18, though you can pre-order it a week earlier, on March 11.

The phone's price has been confirmed and it starts at $429 / £419 / AU$719 for 64GB storage - you can see all the prices in our handly little graph below.

iPhone SE (2022) prices Configuration US price UK price AU price 64GB $429 £419 $719 128GB $479 £469 $799 256GB $579 £569 $969

That makes the phone a touch pricier than the iPhone SE (2020), as that device started at $399 / £419 / AU$749 for 64GB storage. We'd presume the price hike is because of the addition of 5G.

iPhone SE (2022) design and display

The third-gen iPhone SE has the same design as its predecessor - and therefore, the same look as the iPhone 8, a five-year-old phone.

That means it's small and thin, with a big bezel and chin, and the latter one houses a physical power button too. People who find the iPhone 13 range too angular might appreciate the curvy sides of the phone here.

The front and back of the phone is made of glass, with an aluminum frame between it - this is a very 2017 design for Apple. It's quite a svelte device, and the flat back is only broken up by a tiny camera bump on the back.

There's a Lightning Port for charging, and a cable comes in the box (but no power block), but there isn't a 3.5mm headphone jack.

You can buy the phone in black, white or red, which is a more limited collection of colors than the iPhone SE 2020, and may disappoint people who expected a vast range of shades.

The screen specs are identical to that on the iPhone SE (2020) - that means it's a 4.7-inch display, which may seem incredibly petite compared to the giant 6.8-inch Pro Max devices.

It's an LCD screen with a 750 x 1334 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate - those aren't fantastic specs for the price, and this phone definitely isn't for people who want to stream loads of videos online.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone SE (2022) camera and battery life

We usually call this section in our hubs 'cameras and battery life' but that plural is inappropriate in this case, because Apple seems to be sticking with its one-camera solution.

So the iPhone SE (2022) has a single 12MP rear camera, which presumably has an improved sensor over the last SE, though this wasn't confirmed.

At the launch Apple showed off a few camera features, including Portrait mode and Photographic Styles, or filters, though these aren't new to smartphones or even iPhones.

The company has stated that the A15 Bionic chipset (more on that later) brings improvements in the camera department, but it's highly unlikely these benefits will be noticeable to the average user.

(Image credit: Apple)

The front camera is the same 7MP snapper as we saw two years ago - don't expect high-res selfies here then. One new addition is slow-mo video to this snapper. Slowfies, didn't Apple used to call them? We're not surprised it's dropped that name...

In terms of battery, Apple never reveals its phone's capacities ahead of time - we always have to wait for breakdowns to bring us that information. However Apple says the iPhone SE (2022) brings "better battery life". From what? Presumably last year's model, but that wasn't specified.

iPhone SE (2022) performance and software

The iPhone SE (2022) is getting the iPhone 13's chipset, in the A15 Bionic, so expect similar processing speeds and battery optimization.

What about RAM? Apple never specifies it, so we'll have to wait for teardowns again, but expect it to be 3GB or 4GB.

That chipset promises lots of power for gaming - or whatever games you can play on that tiny screen - but battery optimization and AI smarts are its real benefits.

The software is iOS 15, again like the iPhone 13 has, so this will likely feel like a similar device. Oh, except with a tiny screen.

One upgrade is that, unlike the older iPhone SE, the third-gen version is getting 5G connectivity, so it should give much quicker internet connection for people who live in areas with network coverage.