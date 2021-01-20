How to watch Joe Biden inauguration: live stream Inauguration Day 2021 anywhere now

One of the biggest events on the world political stage, Inauguration Day only comes around every four or even eight years in the US - making the Biden inauguration today a pretty big deal! In just a few moments, Democrat Joe Biden be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, succeeding one-term Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump. Follow our unbiased guide below for how to watch the Biden inauguration online and get a 2021 Inauguration Day live stream, no matter where you in the world right now, with action in the Capitol well under way.

Joining Biden in being sworn in to the highest offices in the land is 56-year-old Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect who - in a matter of moments - will make US history in becoming the country's first female Vice President, first African-American Vice President, and first Asian-American Vice President.

Watch Joe Biden and Inauguration Day 2021 Inauguration Day 2021 takes place today (Wednesday, January 20) in Washington, D.C. Both domestic and international coverage is extensive, with full TV channel and live streaming details below. The inauguration program is scheduled to begin at around 11.15am ET / 8.15am PT / 4.15pm GMT / 3.15am AEDT but most major US networks will be on-air well before that. You can watch your preferred channel or commentary from anywhere with the help of a good VPN.

Once the sixth youngest senator to serve in Congress, now 78-year-old Democrat Joe Biden will become the oldest President to occupy the Oval Office when everything's made official today, making Inauguration Day 2021 one that will be remembered for a long time indeed.

The pair are expected to arrive at the US Capitol around 11am ET / 8am PT this morning, with opening remarks scheduled according to the Inauguration Day program set to begin at 11.15am ET / 8.15am PT with an invocation by Father Leo J. O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president. This will be followed by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia, leading the Pledge of Allegiance a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman, America's first national youth poet laureate; and a musical performance by last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show star Jennifer Lopez.

After this, this evening America will be treated to a special Inauguration Day concert, dubbed Celebrating America, in a bid to put the divisive scenes such as those witnessed in the Capitol last week behind the country as it looks ahead to a new era. The special TV event will take from 8.30pm ET/PT (though some networks are airing a live feed at 5.30pm PT). and is hosted by Tom Hanks. Full details are below, but Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Foo Fighters are some of the headliners.

Read on for how to watch a Joe Biden Inauguration Day live stream as America swears in its 46th President and a history-making Vice President in Kamala Harris in just a few moments.

How to watch Inauguration Day 2021 from outside your country

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching your preferred US election coverage may be difficult, as some viewing options could be geo-blocked.

Thankfully, there’s an easy fix that will let you watch Joe Biden's inauguration online from anywhere. By downloading a VPN, you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the debate is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch Biden inauguration online from anywhere

How to watch Biden inauguration on Fox News: live stream Inauguration Day 2021 now

Fox News is the go-to channel for many Americans when it comes to politics and will be offering coverage of Inauguration Day 2021. If you've got Fox News as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. Just head to the Fox News website, log in with your credentials, and stream away. If you don't have cable, then you'll be pleased to know it's also available through great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. Fox News comes as part of Sling's $30 a month Blue bundle, and right now you can take advantage of a FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial to carry you into the Biden era without paying a penny.

How to watch Joe Biden's inauguration: live stream Inauguration Day 2021 on CNN

Many Americans swear by CNN's coverage of politics and you can be assured that the news-centric network is offering full-on 2021 Inauguration Day coverage for the swearing in of Joe Biden and Kamala - and all that happens before and after it. If you've got CNN on cable, then just make for its website, log-in through your TV provider, and sit back and relax. Those without cable can easily watch CNN online, too, though - thanks to over-the-top streaming services like Sling TV. Sling offers CNN as part of its great value, $30 a month Blue bundle - and right now, you can get a FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial so you can watch the Biden inauguration online this Wednesday.

Inauguration Day live stream 2021: how to watch Biden inauguration on C-SPAN

C-SPAN is a non-profit, public channel funded by the cable industry and is therefore known for its bi-partisan political coverage. You won't get the same level of glitz and glamour found on some other channels, but it's a great option for those wanting to cut through the noise. Most usefully, C-SPAN often offers a free live stream of important government events - something that Inauguration Day 2021 definitely falls under, so just head to its website to watch the Biden inauguration free online.

How to watch 2021 Inauguration Day concert: Celebrating America live stream and time

As mentioned above, this morning's Presidential inauguration will be followed tonight by a special Inauguration Day concert featuring some of America's biggest musical stars and hosted by legendary actor Tom Hanks.

Called Celebrating America, the 90-minute special starts at 8.30pm ET/PT and will be simulcast across most major US national TV networks, including: ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS and NBC. Select local/regional channels will also air a live feed from 5.30pm PT.

You can also watch on a number of social media platforms and streaming services - full details of which an be found on the official Biden/Harris website.

The headliners are generally being billed as Bruce Springsteen and John Legend, but here's the full Celebrating American Inauguration Day concert line-up in alphabetical order:

Ant Clemons

Jon Bon Jovi

Foo Fighters

John Legend

Eva Longoria

Demi Lovato

Bruce Springsteen

Justin Timberlake

Kerry Washington

More ways to watch Joe Biden's inauguration in the US today

Of course, pretty much every TV network in the US and a great many around the world are going to be covering Inauguration Day 2021, the Celebrating America special that follows in the evening, and more.

Below are country-by-country guides to help you watch the US Presidential election online in places like Canada, the UK and Australia. But first, here are some of the other main US channels that will be offering round-the-clock Presidential election results coverage - and how to get them without cable.

Watch the US Presidential election on ABC for free

If you have ABC as part of your cable package, simply head to the ABC website, log-in with your credentials and stream away. Otherwise, you could take advantage of fuboTV's FREE 7-day trial, which will get you access to ABC and its news coverage - and a whole lot more. It costs $64.99 a month for an entry-level plan thereafter, should you decide to keep it.

Watch US Presidential election coverage on CBS for free

CBS is available with most basic cable packages, but if you've cut the cord and need a streaming-only solution in time for the Biden inauguration, then the network's CBS All Access service has you covered - get a FREE 7-day CBS All Access trial here. It costs $5.99 a month if you decide to keep it for a plan with limited commercials, or $9.99 if you opt for the more premium commercial-free tier.

Watch US Presidential election results coverage on NBC for free

NBC is included in nearly all cable packages, and if that's got you covered, then simply log-in with your TV provider details to watch the Presidential election online direct through the NBC website. Alternatively, you can watch Inauguration Day 2021 coverage continue on NBC this Wednesday in a number of major metropolitan markets courtesy of Sling TV and its FREE Sling Blue trial. Sling is one of the most affordable OTT providers around, and you'll pay just $30 a month if you decide to keep the package.

Here's a complete rundown of the top streaming services for US national news coverage:

SlingTV $30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR.

$30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR. FuboTV $64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

$64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself. Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch politics and news coverage in the US including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

$54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch politics and news coverage in the US including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices. AT&T TV Now $55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month.

$55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month. YouTube TV $65 per month - YouTube’s live streaming service will give you access to all of the channels you’ll need to keep up with all the latest national news events including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. YouTube TV also has flexible contracts and no extra fees for HD or cancellation.

How to watch US Presidential Inauguration Day 2021 in Canada

If you live in Canada and want to watch the 2021 Inauguration Day live online, you can do so on CTV from 10am ET/7am PT. As well as watching through the CTV News website, you can use the CTV News app if that's more convenient.

How to watch Biden inauguration: live stream Inauguration Day in the UK

A number of UK terrestrial channels will be offering US Presidential Inauguration Day live streams this Wednesday - and the best bit is you can watch the Biden Inauguration free online in the UK (provided you've got a valid TV license of course). The BBC and more specifically, BBC One, is still providing coverage from 4pm GMT this Wednesday - as is ITV . Both channels can be watched on TV or through their slick online streaming platforms and apps - BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, respectively. Remember, it's 100% FREE to watch the US election in the UK if you've got a valid TV license - and Brits abroad wanting to tune in to their home coverage can vote in the services of a good VPN to beam them back to Blighty and their free Inauguration Day live stream of choice. If you've got Sky TV, then Sky News is also covering all the action from the Capitol.

How to watch Inauguration Day 2021 and live stream Biden inauguration in Australia

Australian TV will also offering coverage of Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, with coverage starting at 3am AEDT in the early hours of Thursday, January 21. Free-to-air SBS is the place to head.

What is the Inauguration Day 2021 schedule?

Presidential Inauguration Day is more than just the quick one-and-done swearing in ceremonies you get at the local level of politics - in fact, it's whole day's worth of formalities and traditions.

Things get under way today with the biggest deal of them all, as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are officially sworn in on the West front of the US Capitol building. President Biden will then deliver an inaugural address, in which he's expected to focus on how America can heal its political divisions and defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's how the whole day unfolds. All times are ET.

11am: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris make their way to their Capitol

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris make their way to their Capitol 11.30am: opening remarks, swearing in ceremony, and first official address by President Biden

opening remarks, swearing in ceremony, and first official address by President Biden 2pm onwards: wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery 3pm onwards: Presidential Escort to the White House, followed by virtual 'Parade Across America' live stream

Presidential Escort to the White House, followed by virtual 'Parade Across America' live stream 8.30pm: Celebrating America Inauguration Day concert

Is Trump attending Joe Biden's inauguration?

No, it's official - The Donald has left the building.

As widely expected, Donald Trump will break with tradition and not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden today, with the outgoing Commander-in-Chief flying out of the White House to his Mar-A-Lago golf resort early this morning.

Instead, outgoing VP Mike Pence will attend on behalf of the current administration.