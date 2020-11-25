How to watch Diego Maradona online: stream the sports documentary from anywhere now

Sports legend Diego Maradona has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 60. The Argentine footballer will be remembered as much for his colorful personality as he will for his magical feet, and for anyone looking to revisit his incredible career, here's how to watch Diego Maradona online and stream the BAFTA-winning 2019 documentary from anywhere today.

How to watch Diego Maradona online Streaming rights to 2019 documentary Diego Maradona are owned by HBO in the US, while the film is available to rent and buy on VoD platforms in other countries around the world. Full details are below, but wherever you are, you ensure you always have access to your favourite streaming services and content by using a good VPN.

First screened out of competition at Cannes last year, Diego Maradona focuses on a specific part of the soccer icon's career when he moved from iconic La Liga team Barcelona to Italian outfit Napoli in 1984 for a then world record transfer fee. To say he made an impact on the club and the city would be an understatement: fast forward just a few seasons and Napoli were both Serie A and European champions.

Written and directed by Oscar-winning documentarian Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna), it features previously unseen archival footage of Maradona drawn from over 500 hours of never-before-seen personal, news-related and interview-based footage regarding the legend.

Released globally in late-2019 to widespread critical acclaim, it's a film that eschews most of the clichés that often constrain sports documentaries, with the most obvious point of comparison being another one of Kapadia's masterpieces, Senna.

With Maradona now sadly no longer with us, anyone wishing to revisit the most compelling years of his career may well want to watch Diego Maradona online, in addition to YouTube highlights of his many goals. Here's how to do just that.

How to watch Diego Maradona online: stream the documentary in the US

You’ll need to subscribe to streaming service HBO Max to stream Diego Maradona online in the US. It has a monthly price tag of $14.99, which isn't as cheap as some, but then there's no accounting for the sheer amount of quality content on offer here – around 10,000 hours at launch. And new customers can enjoy a FREE 7-day trial before paying a thing. Wondering how can you watch HBO Max? Compatible devices include compatible iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. Be aware, however, that it doesn’t work with Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick as of yet. Also, remember that you'll need a valid US-based credit card if you want to take out an HBO Max subscription for the first time - so have yours handy to help streamline the whole sign-up process. Lastly, you might already be eligible for HBO Max and not know it – say, if you’re a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable subscriber. If so, check here to find out if you can receive HBO Max free of charge. Not in the US? Don't worry. Just grab a VPN and follow our guide above to regain access to HBO Max and other US streaming services.

How to watch Diego Maradona online in the UK

Folks in the UK won't find Diego Maradona offered in the library of any streaming service - you'll have to rent or buy it to through a VOD platform if you want to stream the documentary online. Of the many options, the one most people are probably familiar with is Amazon Prime Video, where Diego Maradona costs £3.49 to rent or £5.49 to buy in HD quality. Anyone currently in the UK from other countries where Diego Maradona is offered by a streaming service can consider using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to watch Diego Maradona documentary online in Canada

In Canada, you'll need to subscribe to streaming service Crave if you want to watch Diego Maradona online right now. While an entry-level Crave subscription costs CND$9.99, you’ll need to select the second-tier subscription, Movies + HBO for a monthly total of CND$19.98 a month (plus tax). The good news? You get to enjoy Crave’s impressive on-demand library for nothing beforehand thanks to its 7 Day Free Trial! Alternatively, if you're in Canada from abroad and want to watch the film using the service you normally would at home, you can simply download a quality VPN and follow the instructions outlined above.

Watch Diego Maradona in Australia for FREE

Aussies who want to watch the Diego Maradona documentary online are in luck, as it comes part and parcel with an Amazon Prime subscription Down Under - unlike in countries like the UK, where the movie costs extra. Best of all, Amazon famously offers its FREE 30-day Prime trial in Oz, essentially meaning you can watch Diego Maradona online free in the country. Prime comes with loads more benefits, too - not least early access to some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals. Prime subscribers from Australia currently abroad can tap into their home content from anywhere, too - as mentioned above, all that's required is a good VPN.

How to watch Diego Maradona from outside your country

If you find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service you'd normally use to watch Diego Maradona isn't available, don't worry.

Help is available in the form of a VPN, which will allow you to watch whatever services your subscribe to, no matter where you are in the world, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

Use a VPN to watch the Diego Maradona documentary online

