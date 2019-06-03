Ghost of Tsushima could release as soon as 2020

We haven't heard much about Sucker Punch Production's Ghost of Tsushima since it was officially announced at last year's E3, but it may not be long until we get our hands on the historical open-world adventure.

According to Kotaku's News Editor Jason Schreier (and spotted by PlayStation Lifestyle), Ghost of Tsushima will release in early 2020 alongside The Last of Us: Part 2, George R. R. Martin’s rumored FromSoftware game, an unannounced Ubisoft title, Final Fantasy 7 Remake episode one, and “possibly” Cyberpunk 2077.

Schreier claims this information comes via his sources and, due to his connections in the games industry and history of accurate leaks, we're partial to believe the rumors.

You can check out the tweets below:

This has gotten a lot of Reddit attention so some clarity: I've heard from three sources that Cyberpunk was aiming for 2019, but belief around the studio was that it was an unrealistic target. I expect first half 2020 or maybe even an E3 announcement of 2019, then a delay to 2020 https://t.co/8QsOatEFfJ31 May 2019

So we could possibly be getting(atleast) Cyberpunk, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, GRR Martin Fromsoft game, 1-2 Ubisoft AAA games and FF7 Remake part 1 in 1st half of next year? Hmm...31 May 2019

Another State of Play?

Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions

With Sony skipping E3 2019, when can we expect to get confirmation on Ghost of Tsushima's release date? Well, we're expecting that the company will host another State of Play - much like the one used to reveal Death Stranding's release date. But we're not sure quite when that could be. We expect the case will be the same for The Last of Us: Part 2.

However, it's likely we will get release date confirmation for Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2019, alongside the announcement of Ubisoft's unannounced title and the rumored George R.R. Martin title.

Not attending E3 2019 means Sony really is a wildcard this year. We're not quite sure what to expect from the company (or when) but, like the scouts, we're always prepared...