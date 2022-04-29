Doctor Strange 2 TV spot spoils two huge character reveals

Audio player loading…

Massive spoilers follow for Doctor Strange 2. You have been warned.

A new Doctor Strange 2 TV spot has spoiled two big character cameos ahead of the film's May 6 release.

The 15-second promotional video was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday (April 28), but has subsequently been deleted over the massive spoilers it contains. Unsurprisingly, though, multiple fans were able to download the video in question and reupload it to Twitter (you can see the video on Twitter user's mavi_sarmento's account). Meanwhile, numerous fans have taken to Reddit to discuss the huge Doctor Strange 2 spoilers that the TV spot showed off.

It goes without saying that we're about to dive into massive spoiler territory for the next Marvel movie. If you do not want to know anything about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before you see it in theaters, turn back now.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be packed with cameos and surprise reveals. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There's actually a fair amount to unpack from the latest TV spot. We see Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch easily fight off a bunch of flying skeletal creatures, which we know Zombie Strange summons based on the film's official trailer. In a blink and you'll miss it moment, it seems that Wanda's chaos magic blast also knocks Wong back, potentially leading to the clip we've seen in the trailers where he's hanging off the side of a cliff screaming for Strange's help.

Meanwhile, we get further confirmation that Patrick Stewart's Professor X will be in the Marvel Phase 4 flick. We hear Stewart's Xavier say "We will see what kind of Doctor Strange you are", plus we find out that he'll be traveling around in his iconic yellow hoverchair from the beloved 1990s X-Men animated TV series.

But it's the confirmation of two other character appearances that has really excited Marvel fans: the official unveilings of Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel and Peggy Carter's Captain Carter.

At the 0:08 mark, we see Rambeau's Captain Marvel unleash Photon Blasts in someone's direction. It's unclear who she's aiming for, but we suspect it's Scarlet Witch, who's expected to go on a rampage and attack the Illuminati at some stage in the film.

Based on the superhero film's official trailer, some fans (and online rumors) had claimed that this individual wasn't a Captain Marvel variant, but an Iron Man one – Superior Iron Man – who would be played by a major Hollywood star. This TV spot all but confirms that it's the former and not the latter.

Not two seconds later, we get our second big character reveal. We see Captain Carter, who you may remember from Marvel's What If...? animated anthology series on Disney Plus, forced back by a powerful Scarlet Witch attack. We know it's Captain Carter because of the Union Jack shield that she digs into the ground next to her.

Curiously, it also appears that Captain Carter is sporting a jetpack. We see two thrusters fire up as she's knocked back to help her come to a stop, so it seems that this alternate reality version of Captain Carter will have more gear than her animated counterpart (or even Captain America).

It's unclear if Hayley Atwell has returned to portray Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2. She played Peggy Carter in a few Captain America movies, plus she voiced Captain Carter in Marvel's animated Disney Plus series. Fingers crossed it's her and not another actor.

It won't be long before we find out about all of the other Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameos. Marvel's next film is set to land exclusively in cinemas on May 5 in the UK, plus May 6 in the US and other world regions.

Analysis: are these characters part of the MCU's Illuminati?

Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel is definitely in Doctor Strange 2. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At this point, it's safe to assume that they are. Based on the latest TV spot and the movie's official trailer, both characters are seen fighting Scarlet Witch at some point – and both skirmishes appears to take place in the Illuminati's headquarters.

The architecture and design of the rooms in these scenes is identical to the Illuminati's council room, which we've seen Doctor Strange enter – handcuffed, we might add – in various promo videos and trailers. We don't have full confirmation about who joins Professor X and Master Mordo on the Illuminati roster, but we're very confident that Captain Carter and Captain Marvel are part of the line-up.

It would be strange – see what we did there? – if neither superhero was part of the Illuminati and just happened to show up for the battle with Scarlet Witch. We suspect, then, that this duo will occupy two of the chairs on the Illuminati's council.

As for who else is part of this supergroup's make up: there are plenty of rumors flying around about the final two members. If you want to find out who they are, you can go searching on social media or Reddit, but we'll refrain from posting more spoiler-based content here. We need to preserve some of the mystery surrounding Doctor Strange 2, right?

For more Marvel-based content, read up on four things we want to see from the next 10 years of MCU movies. Alternatively, find out why Marvel's TV shows aren't convincing new subscribers to sign up to Disney Plus.