Brentford vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup football from anywhere

With their season in danger of going off the rails, Thomas Tuchel will be looking for a response from his Chelsea side for tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at the Community Stadium against fellow West Londoners Brentford. Here's how to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream and catch all the action from the Carabao Cup from wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea have won just once in their last five matches in all competitions, in a run that has seen them surrender their lead at the top of the Premier League to Man City, with Liverpool also leapfrogging the Blues. Their Covid-depleted bench of just four outfield players at the weekend was not the best sign either.

Chelsea come up against a home side that will fancy their chances of an upset, having had an unexpected break of 12 days to prepare. Brentford's weekend clash with Manchester United was called off following a large-scale outbreak at the Red Devils training ground. What's more, League Cup football is their best shot at glory.

There's a place in the last four up for grabs, but which West London club will book their semi-finals berth? Read on as we explain how to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream today from anywhere in the world.

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Carabao Cup action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to live stream Brentford vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea: live stream soccer in the US

ESPN Plus free trial Brentford vs Chelsea kicks off at the slightly tricky time of 2.45pm EST / 11.45am PST on Wednesday, and fans based in the US can live stream the action on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus is live streaming loads of Carabao Cup action, and it works across loads of devices including Chromecast. Sadly, there is no longer an ESPN Plus free trial. However, the ESPN Plus cost starts at a very tempting $6.99 per month, and you can save cash by committing to the $69.99 per year option. However, the $13.99 per month combined ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle is the best value and a fantastic option for the whole family.

Can you watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the UK?

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup in the UK, but it isn't showing the Brentford vs Chelsea game, which kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday evening.

Sky is instead showing Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United, which also kicks off at 7.45pm.

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

DAZN Brentford vs Chelsea kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. DAZN currently costs $20-a-month or it can be had for an annual subscription of $150. The streaming service not only shows loads of Carabao Cup action, but it's also the place to watch the Premier League, Champions League and NFL. The service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Australia

beIN Sports 2 You've got an early morning ahead of you if you want to watch Brentford vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 6.45am AEDT on Thursday morning. The game is being shown on beIN Sports 2, but if you don't have the channel as part of a pay TV package, there are other ways to tune in. You can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Alternatively, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while the Premium package costs $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, if you're abroad right now, a good VPN can help you tune in just as you would at home.

Can you watch Brentford vs Chelsea in New Zealand?

beIN Sports is the place to watch Carabao Cup action in New Zealand, but the channel has opted to show Liverpool vs Leicester live instead, which starts at the same time.

Brentford vs Chelsea kicks off at 8.45am NZDT on Thursday morning in London, but BeIN will be featuring the game in condensed form in its Carabao Cup Mini show at 6.45pm NZDT on Thursday evening.

If you're not already a subscriber, you can add beIN to your Sky package at an additional cost of $31.99 per month.

Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just use a VPN and follow the instructions above.