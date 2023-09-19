How to watch Champions League live streams — catch every game in 2023-24

Watch a Champions League live stream

Every 2023/24 UEFA Champions League game is available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK, Paramount Plus in the US (don't miss the one-week free trial), DAZN in Canada, Sony LIV in India, Stan Sport in Australia, and beIN Sport in New Zealand. But there are also free streams of selected games on ServusTV (Austria) and RTÉ Player (Ireland). Full information on how to watch Champions League live streams, wherever you are, just below.

Champions League preview

The UEFA Champions League is back, with the continent's best football clubs set to battle it out over the next eight-and-a-half months to see who will be crowned the kings of Europe at Wembley next June.

Winning back-to-back titles is far from easy – in fact, only Real Madrid have taken home consecutive trophies since the competition changed name from the European Cup in 1992. But Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be shooting to do exactly that this season after their 1-0 win in last year's final against Inter, and they're heavily tipped to succeed.

The hottest competition will come from the usual suspects. Champions of their respective domestic leagues, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Napoli will be expecting to go deep. And when it comes to the Champions League, you'd be a fool to bet against 14-time champs Real Madrid.

There'll be six rounds, from now until Christmas, to see who will proceed to the last 16 (see full schedule below), with all eyes on 'pool of death' Group F. Newcastle United are joined by European titans AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, with the now Neymar-and-Messi-less Paris Saint-Germain still desperate to win the competition that they have so far been unable to buy.

The rollercoaster starts again and in this guide you'll discover all you need to know about how to watch Champions League live streams – including places that broadcast matches absolutely FREE! We also have details of upcoming fixtures, groups and next year's final.

This week's Champions League fixtures

(All times UK)

Tuesday, September 19

AC Milan vs Newcastle (5.45pm)

Young Boys vs Leipzig (5.45pm)

Feyenoord vs Celtic (8pm) – FREE on RTE Player (IRE)

Lazio vs Atlético Madrid (8pm)

Paris vs Dortmund (8pm)

Man City vs Red Star Belgrade (8pm)

Barcelona vs Antwerp (8pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (8pm)

Wednesday, September 20

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (5.45pm)

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (5.45pm)

Bayern vs Man United (8pm) – FREE on VM Player (IRE)

Sevilla vs Lens (8pm)

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (8pm)

Braga vs Napoli (8pm)

Benfica vs Salzburg (8pm) – FREE on Servus (OST)

Real Sociedad vs Inter (8pm)

How to watch FREE Champions League live streams

In pretty much every country around the world, Champions League soccer is behind a paywall. But that's not the case for lucky football fans in Ireland and Austria, where selected games are shown for FREE every game week.

In Ireland, they'll be shown on free-to-air channels and on the its easy-to-use streamers RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Player.

This week's games are Feyenoord vs Celtic on Tuesday (RTÉ2) and Bayern Munich vs Manchester United on Wednesday (Virgin Media Two), both at 8pm local time.

Similarly, Austrians will be able to watch via ServusTV, with commentary of games in German. Unsurprisingly, it's slated to show the Benfica vs Salzburg game this week.

And if you happen to be out of Ireland or Austria this week but still want to watch your domestic streams, you can use a VPN to make sure that you can still watch as you would at home. There's more information on how further down this guide.

How to watch Champions League live streams round the world

How to watch the Champions League: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch every single Champions League game on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you're planning to tune into the whole season of UCL soccer, though, there's a limited-time offer that's well worth considering. Until September 20, the platform is running a better than half-price offer on its annual plans, meaning you can sign up for an effective $2.50 a month – so $30 total for that Essential plan or $60 to get rid of the ads. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the UCL, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. Some Champions League games are also being shown on CBS, which is available on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. This week's games are Lazio vs Atlético Madrid on Tuesday and Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan on Wednesday, both at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

We've set out how you can live stream Champions League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the UCL like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Champions League from anywhere

NordVPN is one of the world's best VPNs

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found NordVPN to be excellent. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and NordVPN makes a brilliant VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe. Access NordVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. NordVPN is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the Champions League: live stream every 2023/24 fixture in the UK

It may now go by another name, but the situation is every bit the same for football fans in the UK. TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online. You can watch TNT Sports by adding it to BT TV, Sky TV, Virgin Media or EE TV package. Alternatively, a more flexible option is to get it on a rolling monthly basis for £29.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium that includes all of the TNT Sports channels, along with Eurosport, Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. It also features Premier League, Serie A and Europa League football, UFC, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, MotoGP, Major League Baseball, and plenty more. The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch the Champions League on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to get a Champions League live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Champions League game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby (including 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams), UCI cycling events and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Champions League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

More sport: how to watch a Formula E live stream

How to watch a Champions League live stream in New Zealand

Now that Spark Sport has folded, beIN Sports has picked up the rights to show UEFA Champions League football in New Zealand. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month (or $149.99 for a whole year) after you've taken advantage of a FREE one-week trial. As well as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, beIN Sport has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch a Champions League live stream in India

Football fans can watch the Champions League on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. You can live stream Champions League games with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs RS 299 a month or a great value Rs 999 for a year. Or, if you only intend to watch via its mobile app, then you can get an annual mobile plan for just Rs 599. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Champions League coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Champions League 2023/24 fixtures: Group Stages

(Image credit: Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock.com)

(All times UK)

Tuesday, September 19

AC Milan vs Newcastle (5.45pm)

Young Boys vs Leipzig (5.45pm)

Feyenoord vs Celtic (8pm)

Lazio vs Atlético Madrid (8pm)

Paris vs Dortmund (8pm)

Man City vs Red Star Belgrade (8pm)

Barcelona vs Antwerp (8pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (8pm)

Wednesday, September 20

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (5.45pm)

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (5.45pm)

Bayern vs Man United (8pm)

Sevilla vs Lens (8pm)

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (8pm)

Braga vs Napoli (8pm)

Benfica vs Salzburg (8pm)

Real Sociedad vs Inter (8pm)

Tuesday, October 3

Union Berlin vs Braga (5.45pm)

Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (5.45pm)

Man United vs Galatasaray (8pm)

Copenhagen vs Bayern (8pm)

Lens vs Arsenal (8pm)

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (8pm)

Napoli vs Real Madrid (8pm)

Inter vs Benfica (8pm)

Wednesday, October 4

Atlético Madrid vs Feyenoord (5.45pm)

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (5.45pm)

Celtic vs Lazio (8pm)

Dortmund vs Milan (8pm)

Newcastle vs Paris (8pm)

Leipzig vs Man City (8pm)

Red Star Belgrade vs Young Boys (8pm)

Porto vs Barcelona (8pm)

Tuesday, October 24

Galatasaray vs Bayern (5.45pm)

Inter vs Salzburg (5.45pm)

Man United vs Copenhagen (8pm)

Sevilla vs Arsenal (8pm)

Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (8pm)

Braga vs Real Madrid (8pm)

Union Berlin vs Napoli (8pm)

Benfica vs Real Sociedad (8pm)

Wednesday, October 25

Feyenoord vs Lazio (5.45pm)

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (5.45pm)

Celtic vs Atlético Madrid (8pm)

Paris vs Milan (8pm)

Newcastle vs Dortmund (8pm)

Leipzig vs Red Star Belgrade (8pm)

Young Boys vs Man City (8pm)

Antwerp vs Porto (8pm)

Tuesday, November 7

Dortmund vs Newcastle (5.45pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (5.45pm)

Atlético Madrid vs Celtic (8pm)

Lazio vs Feyenoord (8pm)

Milan vs Paris (8pm)

Man City vs Young Boys (8pm)

Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig (8pm)

Porto vs Antwerp (8pm)

Wednesday, November 8

Napoli vs Union Berlin (5.45pm)

Real Sociedad vs Benfica (5.45pm)

Bayern vs Galatasaray (8pm)

Copenhagen vs Man United (8pm)

Arsenal vs Sevilla (8pm)

PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (8pm)

Real Madrid vs Braga (8pm)

Salzburg vs Inter (8pm)

Tuesday, November 28

Lazio vs Celtic (5.45pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (5.45pm)

Feyenoord vs Atlético Madrid (8pm)

Paris vs Newcastle (8pm)

Milan vs Dortmund (8pm)

Man City vs Leipzig (8pm)

Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade (8pm)

Barcelona vs Porto (8pm)

Wednesday, November 29

Galatasaray vs Man United (5.45pm)

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (5.45pm)

Bayern vs Copenhagen (8pm)

Arsenal vs Lens (8pm)

Real Madrid vs Napoli (8pm)

Braga vs Union Berlin (8pm)

Benfica vs Inter (8pm)

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (8pm)

Tuesday, December 12

Lens vs Sevilla (5.45pm)

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (5.45pm)

Man United vs Bayern (8pm)

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (8pm)

Napoli vs Braga (8pm)

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (8pm)

Inter vs Real Sociedad (8pm)

Salzburg vs Benfica (8pm)

Wednesday, December 13

Leipzig vs Young Boys (5.45pm)

Red Star Belgrade vs Man City (5.45pm)

Atlético Madrid vs Lazio (8pm)

Celtic vs Feyenoord (8pm)

Dortmund vs Paris (8pm)

Newcastle vs Milan (8pm)

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (8pm)

Antwerp vs Barcelona (8pm)

2023/24 UEFA Champions League groups

Group A: Bayern Munich (GER), Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR), Manchester United (ENG)

Group B: Arsenal (ENG), Lens (FRA), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Sevilla (ESP)

Group C: Braga (POR), Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Union Berlin (GER)

Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), RB Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E: Atletico Madrid (ESP), Celtic (SCO), Feyenoord (NED), Lazio (ITA)

Group F: AC Milan (ITA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Newcastle United (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Group G: Manchester City (ENG), RB Leipzig (GER), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)

Group H: Antwerp (BEL). Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

When is the 2023/24 Champions League final?

Wembley Stadium in London will host this season's UEFA Champions League final.

The 2023/24 Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 1 2024.

The last time England's national stadium was last used for the UCL final was for an all-German affair when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the 2012/13 tournament.

Who won the Champions League last year?

After 15 years and over a billion pounds, the grand Manchester City plan finally came to fruition.

City didn't lose a single game on their way to the final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul last June, easing their way to convincing wins over RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the knockout stages. The awesome Erling Haaland top scored with 12 goals for the free-scoring Citizens.

Pep Guardiola's men had a tougher time in the final against stubborn Inter Milan, but a second-half goal from Rodri was enough to secure victory and the treble.