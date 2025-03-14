Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final 2025 online
One of the most beloved fixtures in English football gets the Wembley treatment — here's how to catch all the play
- Stream for free on ITVX (UK restricted) or CBS Sports Golazo (US restricted)
- Liverpool vs Newcastle kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT
Sunday's Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream serves up a potential Carabao Cup final for the ages. The Reds have won the trophy twice in the past three seasons, and are the current holders, whereas the Magpies, who haven't won a major domestic trophy since 1955, were beaten finalists two years ago.
Intertwined by their similarities, Liverpool and Newcastle are also the most fervent football regions in the country. As such, this has long been one of the most beloved fixtures in English football, one that evokes memories of legendary kits, Kevin Keegan's slump, and too many wild, ding-dong goalfests to list.
We were treated to the latest of those in December, a ludicrous 3-3 thriller that saw Fabian Schar score a last-gasp equalizer from the unlikeliest of angles. Anyone can be a hero at Wembley, but it's Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah that will take center-stage under the arch.
Isak, who has three goals in five against Liverpool, plus an assist, is one of few strikers in world football that Virgil van Dijk struggles to deal with. Salah has 10 goals in 17 against Newcastle, plus eight assists, so it may be a blessing in disguise that first-choice left-back Lewis Hall is out of action, with Tino Livramento set to come in.
Here's where to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams online from anywhere.
How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams in the US
The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream will be free to watch on the CBS Sports Golazo streaming service in the US.
The Carabao Cup final is also showing on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year, rising in price to get rid of ads. Paramount Plus also has the rights to the Champions League and March Madness.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams in the UK
The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream is on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.
Both services are free with a valid TV license. ITVX works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Outside the UK? If you want to watch the Carabao Cup final on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.
Official Liverpool vs Newcastle broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams▼
Residents of the following African countries can watch Carabao Cup final live streams via Startimes Sports Life.
Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uguanda and Zambia.
Americas
Click to see more Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams▼
- Canada
DAZN Canada has the rights to the Carabao Cup final in Canada.
- Latin America
Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Carabao Cup final live streams with a Disney+ subscription:
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams▼
The Carabao Cup final will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Denmark, Norway, Sweden
Carabao Cup final live streams in Denmark, Norway and Sweden can be found on Viaplay.
- Estonia
There will be coverage of the Carabao Cup final in Estonia on Go3 Extra Sports Estonia.
- France
In France, the Carabao Cup final rights are owned by beINSports.
- Hungary
Arena 4 is the place to watch the Carabao Cup final in Hungary.
- Portugal
Sport TV 1 has the rights to air the Carabao Cup final in Portugal.
Asia
Click to see more Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams▼
- Indonesia
Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 and the Carabao Cup final. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.
Oceania
Click to see more Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams▼
- Australia
beIN Sports has the rights to the Carabao Cup final in Australia.
When does Liverpool vs Newcastle start?
The 2025 Carabao Cup final kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, March 16.
Can I watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream for free?
Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle via free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX, and those in the US can tune in via CBS Sports Golazo.
Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
Can I watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key Carabao Cup moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@TheCarabaoCup) and Facebook (@TheCarabaoCup).
