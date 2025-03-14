Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final 2025 online

By published

One of the most beloved fixtures in English football gets the Wembley treatment — here's how to catch all the play

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match in February 2025
(Image credit: Photo by James Gill - Danehouse)
Sunday's Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream serves up a potential Carabao Cup final for the ages. The Reds have won the trophy twice in the past three seasons, and are the current holders, whereas the Magpies, who haven't won a major domestic trophy since 1955, were beaten finalists two years ago.

Intertwined by their similarities, Liverpool and Newcastle are also the most fervent football regions in the country. As such, this has long been one of the most beloved fixtures in English football, one that evokes memories of legendary kits, Kevin Keegan's slump, and too many wild, ding-dong goalfests to list.

We were treated to the latest of those in December, a ludicrous 3-3 thriller that saw Fabian Schar score a last-gasp equalizer from the unlikeliest of angles. Anyone can be a hero at Wembley, but it's Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah that will take center-stage under the arch.

Isak, who has three goals in five against Liverpool, plus an assist, is one of few strikers in world football that Virgil van Dijk struggles to deal with. Salah has 10 goals in 17 against Newcastle, plus eight assists, so it may be a blessing in disguise that first-choice left-back Lewis Hall is out of action, with Tino Livramento set to come in.

Here's where to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams online from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream will be free to watch on the CBS Sports Golazo streaming service in the US.

The Carabao Cup final is also showing on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year, rising in price to get rid of ads. Paramount Plus also has the rights to the Champions League and March Madness.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream is on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Both services are free with a valid TV license. ITVX works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch the Carabao Cup final on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Liverpool vs Newcastle start?

The 2025 Carabao Cup final kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, March 16.

Can I watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream for free?

Can I watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key Carabao Cup moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@TheCarabaoCup) and Facebook (@TheCarabaoCup).

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

