Best Nintendo Switch games 2018: the must-have games at home and on the go

Its super portable form factor, bright colours and unusual proposition might not be for everyone. But in our books the Nintendo Switch is one of the very best consoles on the market right now. And that's due in no small part to its fantastic games library.

The Switch already has a few great first-party exclusives, because it is a Nintendo console after all. There's Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild , Super Mario Odyssey , Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and Nintendo shows no signs of slowing down either.

There are also some great titles that we're expecting later this year, like a new Super Smash Bros. title, as well as new Pokemon games and a brand-new Mario Party that's been re-engineered for the Switch.

While Nintendo has been busy with its first-party development teams, the Switch also has a wide range of great third-party releases too, from Skyrim to Little Nightmares. These are helping Nintendo finally get rid of the third-party curse you could argue it's had hovering over its head over the past few years.

To help you create the best possible Nintendo Switch library, we've collected together the best games available to download or buy right now and we're constantly trying the latest and greatest Switch games, so keep an eye out for updates to this list.

Update: Take yourself back to your childhood days with the revamped Crash Bandicoot game Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy.

Looking to enhance your experience? Check out our picks of the best Nintendo Switch accessories

Not got the console yet? These are the best Nintendo Switch deals around

Watch our review of the Nintendo Switch below!