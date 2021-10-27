Amazon SG’s official Apple Store is open and discounting MacBooks and iPads

Today is a special day for Singaporean Apple fans, as Amazon SG has finally launched an official Apple Store on its site, meaning it now offers guaranteed genuine Apple products such as AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, iPads, Apple TV and... pretty much everything the Cupertino company makes aside from iPhones, which are curiously absent.

While it's been possible to purchase certain Apple products on Amazon SG before now, they always came from third party sellers, and often from overseas suppliers. Thanks to the launch of Apple's official Amazon store, customers can rest assured that their purchase is backed by local warranty and will receive official customer support direct from Apple.

Amazon is known for its frequent discounts, and we're already seeing a smattering of reductions on Apple's MacBooks, such as up to 6% off on the 13-inch M1 MacBook range. While these discounts are immediately on the minor side, they can amount to hundreds of dollars saved, which is not to be sneezed at.

Additionally, you can save up to 10% off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which also sports Apple's powerful new M1 chip. That's actually a reasonable deal when you take into consideration how rare it is for Apple products to be discounted.

If you're not looking to spend thousands of bucks on an expensive new Apple machine, you could take this opportunity to save some cash on the company's extremely popular earbuds, the AirPods (2019) and AirPods Pro. You can currently pick these up with a small but still welcome discount at the moment.