AirPods Pro announced: noise cancelling comes to Apple's true wireless earbuds

Apple has finally lifted the covers off a true Apple AirPods successor, announcing the arrival of the AirPods Pro. With a new fit and the addition of a noise cancelling mode, Apple is finally looking to take on the best true wireless earbuds out there with a souped-up model of its own.

Launching on October 30, they'll set you back $249 / £249.

New AirPods were of course revealed earlier this year, but the upgrade was a minor one, focusing on faster pairing among a few other tweaks. This new generation could is a more considerable upgrade.

Developing story...