French Open live stream 2022: how to watch Roland Garros tennis online from anywhere

Can Iga Swiatek win six tournaments in a row? What sort of shape is Rafael Nadal in? And can Ons Jabeur and Carlos Alcaraz sustain their phenomenal form? The sanctified terre battue of Stade Roland Garros always delivers, so read on to find out how to watch a 2022 French Open live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Swiatek made her name here two years ago, capturing the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen while taking a break from her studies, in one of the most memorable sporting shocks in recent years. Now 20 and the world No.1, she enters the tournament on a 28-match winning streak.

World No.6 Jabeur might not see herself as a clay specialist, but she's looked every inch the part this season, after winning the Madrid Open and losing to - you guessed it - Swiatek in the final of the Italian Open. Can the Tunisian finally secure her first grand slam?

The French Open has been Nadal's tournament since 2005, but injuries have robbed the Spaniard of any kind of rhythm ahead of this event. That gives world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who beat Nadal in last year's semi-final and warmed up for this with a Roman triumph, the chance to pull level with his great rival on 21 grand slams.

Alcaraz's star continues to rise at an extraordinary rate, and right now there's no question that the 19-year-old is the best of the rest, having snapped up an ATP tour-leading four titles this year. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a 2022 French Open live stream from wherever you are this week.

French Open schedule 2022

Sunday, May 22

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, May 23

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, May 24

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Click to see full French Open schedule Wednesday, May 25

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Thursday, May 26

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Friday, May 27

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Saturday, May 28

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Sunday, May 29

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles Monday, May 30

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles Tuesday, May 31

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles Wednesday, June 1

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles Thursday, June 2

Semi-finals - Women's Singles Friday, June 3

Semi-finals - Men's Singles Saturday, June 4

Final - Women's Singles (3pm CEST) Sunday, June 5

Final - Men's Singles (3pm CEST)

How to live stream French Open 2022 for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the 2022 French Open for FREE on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a free French Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Play typically starts at 7pm AEST each evening, continuing deep into the night. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions below.

Watch a French Open live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch French Open live stream from anywhere

2022 French Open draw

The 2022 French Open draw has been a cruel one for Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal who could face each other at the quarter-final stage in the top-half of the men's competition. Whoever gets through might well then face rising clay court star Carlos Alcaraz in a tasty French Open semi-final. Great Britain's Cameron Norrie is another name to look out for in the top half.

Click to see full French Open draw The bottom half of the draw should be a happier hunting ground for No.2 seed Daniil Medvedev. He'll have to see off the challenges of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev to make it to the final. In the women's draw, Iga Swiatek could face previous winners Simona Halep or Jelena Ostapenko in the 4th round but could avoid America's Jessica Pegula until the quarters. Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are all in the other half of the competition.

2022 French Open predictions

Predicting how the women's singles will unfold at the French Open is a fool's errand, with Roland Garros regularly serving as a backdrop for wonderful Cinderella stories.

Three of the last five winners - Barbora Krejcikova, Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko - weren't even considered contenders for the title, but they beat the odds and have each since established themselves as major forces on the circuit.

Click to see full French Open predictions Swiatek, Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur are amongst the most in-form players in the women's singles, but if we are to get another shock, could world No.28 Amanda Anisimova or world No.39 Sara Sorribes Tormo provide it? They're massive outsiders, but have been slowly rising through the ranks. For perhaps the first time in a generation, Rafael Nadal isn't the standout favorite at the French Open, but few would be surprised if the 35-year-old world No.5 just hit the ground running at Roland Garros. After all, he kicked off the year with a 20-match winning streak off the back of an injury layoff. But this looks like a golden opportunity for reigning champion Novak Djokovic to pull level with Nadal on 21 grand slam titles. The Serb hasn't played a whole lot of tennis this year, but he's back at No.1 and seems to have found his groove at exactly the right time. In Madrid, breakout star Carlos Alcaraz became the first ever player to knock out both Djokovic and Nadal in a clay tournament, and with every passing event the Spaniard looks more and more like a generational talent. Is he ready to take the next step and win his maiden major?

How to watch 2022 French Open: live stream tennis in the US without cable

The 2022 French Open is being shown on both Peacock TV and NBC in the US, with play typically starting at 5am ET / 2am PT each day, continuing into the afternoons. The bulk of the action is being shown on Peacock. It's showing everything that's on NBC, plus the Roland Garros night sessions. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC in select markets is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

2022 French Open live stream: how to watch tennis in the UK

The French Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune in. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. Play typically gets underway at 10am BST each morning. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream French Open 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch French Open tennis on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Franch Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 5am ET / 2am PT each morning, and extends into the afternoons. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch French Open: live stream in New Zealand

Live French Open coverage in New Zealand is being provided by Sky Sport, with play typically beginning at 9pm NZST each evening, continuing through the night. Sky Sport subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

French Open winners

French Open men's single winners in the Open Era:

