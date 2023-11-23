We wants this precious Black Friday Lego deal on the Lord of the Rings Rivendell set

I’ve been keeping one eye on the Black Friday Lego deals and the Black Friday Amazon deals , because I was looking for my dream Lego set. It’s not the Millennium Falcon, no, or Hogwarts Castle: I want the Lord of the Rings Rivendell Lego set. It’s never been under £415 before, but as luck would have it, it’s now been reduced to its cheapest ever price, from £429.99 down to £389.98 on Amazon , and I need it more than a hobbit needs six meals a day.

It’s not just the fact that this 6,167-piece set for adults will provide hours of fun - probably enough time to watch the entire Extended Edition of Peter Jackson’s LOTR trilogy, plus the bonus features - but it’s a fantastically accurate replica of the Rivendell set. The house of Elrond, the elven forge (complete with shards of Narsil) and the golden autumnal foliage are all here, along with more hidden secrets for dedicated fans to discover. I won’t go into too much detail here, or I’ll spoil it – after all, keep it secret, keep it safe!

It comes with 15 minifigures, including Frodo, the whole Fellowship and Elrond himself, plus iconic interiors such as Elrond’s study and the plinth the ring is placed on. It’s one of the top 10 biggest Lego sets ever created, measuring 75cm in length and 39cm high when fully constructed.

Considering the popularity of this set, and the fact you can now bag it for under £400, we don’t expect this deal to last very long. Run, Lego fans, show us the meaning of haste – and snap it up while you can! However, if you miss out, don’t worry: we’ve included a few other Lego Black Friday deals below, which might also take your fancy.

Get the Lego Black Friday deal on the Icons LOTR Rivendell set

Lego icons LOTR: Rivendell set: was £429.99 now £389.98 at Amazon

This Lego Lord of the Rings Rivendell set is truly vast (even if it looks Hobbit-sized here, it’s one of Lego’s biggest-ever sets) and with over 6,100 pieces, you’ll have hours of fun here. Recreate iconic scenes like the Council of Elrond, the forging of Anduril, and Bilbo’s surprise scary face. Aagh!

More Black Friday Lego deals

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was £149.99 now £96.99 at Amazon

This Lego Harry Potter building set is one of Amazon's stand-out Lego products this Black Friday. The 2,600-piece set takes you through the most known parts of Hogwarts, including the Great Hall, Astronomy Tower, and boathouses. At a record-low price, this set is perfect for anyone who's a Potterhead.

Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet Set: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Record low price- Lego's botanical range is always a best seller and makes for great gifts. With 8 different flowers to build this set allows you to get creative with its bouquet arrangement, and can be displayed without the worry of letting them wilt. That's the real beauty of this set.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker set: was £330.02 now £191.99 at Amazon

At an unmissable discount of 42%, Amazon’s exclusive offer on the Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker is fantastic. This set is not only fun to play with, but it’s a great collectible for any Star Wars enthusiast. The 40th-anniversary set comes with a poseable AT-AT figure including 6 extra minifigures.

