Walmart Plus takes on Prime Day with a huge sale - here's how to get the best deals

Walmart is taking on Amazon Prime Day by announcing an exclusive sale for Plus members, which will begin next week. Walmart's Plus Week sale will include seven days of impressive offers, with new deals dropping every day as a thank-you for being a Walmart Plus member.



• Shop today's best deals at Walmart



I'll cover the week-long sale as soon as it begins and highlight the best offers. Walmart has given us a preview of what you can expect, including specials on gas, travel, free express delivery, and access to new and unique items. Walmart is also teasing a mystery offer that will be revealed on June 20. Plus, we expect to see all the usual discounts on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, Apple devices, furniture, clothing, and more.



To shop Walmart's Plus Week sale, you must be a Walmart Plus member. The good news is that you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to next week's sale. Walmart Plus perks include unlimited grocery deliveries and free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, and early sales access.

Walmart Plus membership

Walmart Plus: sign up for a free 30-day trial

You can sign up for a Walmart Plus membership and gain access to next week's big sale. You can try Walmart Plus for free for 30 days, and after that, an annual plan is $98 or $8.17 a month. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, plus discounts on gas, and early access to sales.

If you're looking to shop for bargains right now, I've listed today's best deals at Walmart below, which include impressive summer savings on tech gadgets and home items.

Shop today's best deals at Walmart

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum: was $199.99 now $79 at Walmart

A robot vacuum under $100 is unheard of, which is why this deal on the iHome AutoVac is such a steal. The robot vacuum provides 100 minutes of runtime and uses mapping technology and self-charges when the battery is low. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $79.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129 at Walmart. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's summer sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Greenworks Brushless Push Lawn Mower: was $379.99 now $249.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a push lawn mower this summer, Walmart has this 40V GreenWorks lawn mower on sale for $249.99. The lawn mower comes with a 4.0 Ah battery and quick charger and features a brushless motor that delivers enhanced power.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $258 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, Walmart's summer sale has the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV on sale for just $258. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for a fantastic price of $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $448 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

You can look forward to more bargains in our 4th of July sales guide and this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.