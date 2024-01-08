Walmart is having a huge winter sale - shop 15 deals with clearance prices from $49.99

Looking to jumpstart your week with some deals? Walmart is currently offering a massive winter sale which includes clearance prices on a wide range of products, from best-selling TVs to Apple devices, vacuums, kitchen appliances, gaming consoles, and more. I've gone through today's sale and handpicked the 15 best deals below, with prices starting at just $49.99.



Walmart's winter sale is a great opportunity to score clearance prices on last year's best-selling tech, appliances, and home items as the retailer makes room for new inventory. Some highlights include LG's 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $498, the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $189, and the highly-rated Shark Pet Pro cordless stick vacuum for $144, thanks to today's massive $185 discount.



Shop more of today's best deals from Walmart's winter sale below, and if you're interested in more bargains, I've listed today's best sales around the web further down the page.

Walmart winter sale - today's 15 best deals

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for just $49.99 at Walmart's winter sale. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cup pods to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: was $129 now $69 at Walmart

A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean Robovac on sale for just $69. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and can be controlled via the app or through voice control from Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Walmart has the top-rated Little Green Bissell carpet cleaner on sale for $89 – the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329 now $144 at Walmart

This amazing device has a powerful suction that can clean any surface, from carpets to hardwood floors. It also has a low-profile design that lets you reach under furniture with ease. And when you need to clean above-floor areas, you can simply detach the hand vac and enjoy the lightweight convenience. Today's deal from Walmart is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299.99 now $199 at Walmart

Grab the powerful cordless Samsung Jet vacuum for a record-low price of $199 at Walmart. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Walmart

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Walmart has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189 at Walmart

If you want noise cancellation with your AirPods, Walmart also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $189. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for $199 - $20 more than the lowest-ever price. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $319 now $248 at Walmart

The 50-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest 50-inch 4K TVs we’ve ever seen and pretty good value considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart, which is the same price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,597.99 now $1,549 at Walmart

The S90C is our best-rated TV, and it's down to a record-low price of $1,549 at Walmart. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Christmas favorite, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's a whopping $1,50 discount and the best deal you can find. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $559.99 now $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock for the PS5 Slim, and it's a fantastic bundle, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive, giving you the option of playing physical games for a total savings of $60.

